Google Accuses Apple of Tech Bullying; understand the case | Cell

Google used social media to accuse Apple of bullying, sparking a debate between fans of the two brands. The fact was due to the differentiation made by the apple company in the iMessage messaging application, which is very successful in the United States. iOS users have additional features and are identified by a different color within the app, which could generate social pressure on Android users.

Google’s senior vice president, Hiroshi Lockheimer, said via Twitter that the rival bullies other users by differentiating them by the colors of the message balloons (blue for those who use Apple devices and green for others). The official Android profile on the networks endorsed the executive’s speech and highlighted that “text messages should serve to unite us”.

🔎 iPhone 14, VR glasses and iPad Pro: know what to expect from Apple in 2022

For supporters of the Google system, in addition to messages appearing in green, they can also only be sent via SMS. In this sense, one of the main complaints of Android users is the impossibility of not being able to send content via mobile data.

The internet discussion started after an article by Wall Street Journal which addressed the predominance of iPhone use among young people. The content carried by the newspaper highlighted the sovereignty of Apple phones, which holds about half of the market in the United States. In this way, some young people who do not have an apple cell phone could feel inferior.

2 of 2 iMessage for Android brings more basic features and different color in the conversation bubble — Photo: Photo: Disclosure / Apple iMessage for Android brings more basic features and a different color in the conversation bubble — Photo: Photo: Disclosure / Apple

But the discussion was not reserved only for criticism, as Lockheimer suggested that the Cupertino giant move to adopt the RCS standard for exchanging messages. In this way, Android users could communicate with iPhone-owning friends in a more robust way, sending text messages and also multimedia content. In addition, they would also support encryption, typing indicator and video calls.

It is worth considering that the company chaired by Tim Cook could also simply bring iMessage to Android. As simple as it may seem, this possibility seems to be out of the question, mainly for fear of losing customers to Google’s system. So far, there has been no official position from Apple on the case.