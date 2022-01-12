Government launches programs for the installment of debts of Simples and MEIs companies

Measures were edited after President Jair Bolsonaro vetoed a bill to renegotiate debts

Washington Costa/Ministry of Economy Measures were edited this Wednesday, after Bolsonaro vetoed the new Refis project



THE federal government edited two programs that allow Individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs) and companies that make up the Simple national settle their debts. The measures were published in an extraordinary edition of the Official Gazette (DOU) this Tuesday, 11th. The action takes place after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) vetoed, on Friday, 7th, the bill that provided for the creation of a debt renegotiation program for micro and small companies. According to the Ministry of Economy, 1.8 million companies are registered in the Union’s active debt for Simples Nacional debts, of which 160 thousand are MEIs. The total value of Simples Nacional debts registered in the active debt of the Union is R$ 137.2 billion.

The Simples Nacional Regularization Program allows MEI companies and Simples Nacional opters affected by the new coronavirus pandemic have discount and installment conditions in up to eight months, with a down payment of 1% of the total debt amount with the Federal Government. The remaining amount can be paid in 137 months with a discount of up to 100% of interest, fines and other legal charges. According to the notice, this discount must respect the limit of 70% of the total debt amount. The federal government also published the Simples Nacional Small Value Litigation Transaction notice, with different conditions for installments and discounts on debts registered until December 31.

The entry is always 1% to be paid in three installments, and the rest can be paid in 9, 27, 47 or 57 months with discounts of 50%, 45%, 40% and 35%, respectively. The shorter the term chosen, the greater the discount on the total debt amount. To join, the debt amount, per registration, must be less than or equal to R$ 72,720 or 60 minimum wages. In the case of the public notice, the minimum installment is R$ 100.00 or R$ 25.00 in the case of individual micro-entrepreneurs and adhesion does not depend on an analysis of the taxpayer’s ability to pay.