Government of SP counts fewer new cases of Covid-19 across the state than city hall records only in the capital of São Paulo | São Paulo

The comparison was made by g1 using data from the Sivep-Gripe and e-SUS Notifica systems, according to the extraction available on the official websites of the Municipal Health Department of the capital and the State Department of Health of the state.

Between the 1st and 6th of January, the municipality of São Paulo reported 10,163 cases with laboratory confirmation for Covid-19. already the state government of São Paulo had 8,374 cases notified, throughout the state, in the same period, according to a table from the Health Department, which uses the same systems that the city hall of the capital uses. The discrepancy in the numbers continued on subsequent days, and the data was not analyzed only because it was made available on the evening of the 10th.

Researchers say authorities need to clarify why the capital has more records than the state, since the numbers are recorded on the same platforms (understand below how the notification works).

In a note, the state government did not admit failures in the extraction, and stated that it is up to the municipalities to enter the data correctly. The City of São Paulo defended, in a note, that the numbers extracted by the capital are correct, and that it had no problems inserting and downloading the records (read below).

Both the municipal and state balance sheets eliminate duplicate notifications between the systems, that is, cases that were recorded in the two tools of the Ministry of Health.

According to researcher Marcelo Gomes, coordinator of the Infogripe program at Fiocruz, the divergence gives indications that the real numbers of the pandemic are still not being released correctly. The problem can occur due to failures in the extraction resulting from errors in the Ministry of Health system.

After 26 days, Fiocruz still does not have access to data for InfroGripe

Cases and deaths from Covid-19 are counted in Brazil through two official systems managed by the Ministry of Health: Sivep-Gripe and e-SUS Notifica.

e-SUS Notifies: counts the cases considered mild . That is, cases classified as Influenza Syndrome (GS) – in which the person has respiratory symptoms, but there is no need for hospitalization.

counts the . That is, cases classified as Influenza Syndrome (GS) – in which the person has respiratory symptoms, but there is no need for hospitalization. Sivep-Influenza: counts the cases considered serious . That is, those classified as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), who require hospitalization.

Until the data is released in the official bulletins, they follow the following path:

After patient care, health professionals fill out a form with information about the case; The data from the forms are entered into the computer – by the health professional or by the municipal secretariats – in the e-SUS Notifica or Sivep-Gripe systems; Notification in systems can be entered with a few days delay ; The state secretariats access, through a manager platform, the systems of the Ministry of Health, and extract data referring to their cities; Subsequently, some states publish the information in bulletin format; others also provide the raw data, as in the case of São Paulo ; Some city halls, like the city of São Paulo, also do their own extraction of data referring to their cities; The Ministry of Health extracts data from all over the country, and publishes the national bulletin; Researchers use the raw data, extracted by the Ministry of Health, to make their own analyzes of the progress of the pandemic. However, they don’t have direct access to the manager system ;

Experts demand explanation

Researchers who follow the data of the pandemic in Brazil said that the divergence between data from the capital of São Paulo and the state is worrying and must be clarified by the organs.

For Marcelo Gomes, coordinator of the Infogripe program at Fiocruz, the difference between balances may be related to the failure of the Ministry of Health, who has already reported difficulties in extracting data from the two systems (Sivep and E-SUS) that record Covid cases in the country.

“This difference between the two balances is compatible, to a certain extent, with what the Ministry of Health is communicating, that there are still corrections to be made in the database extraction tool. How this impacts the state’s extraction we don’t know, because we don’t know what extraction tools are used by the city or the state,” said Gomes.

Despite this, he stated that the Governments – federal, state and municipal – need to be transparent about the data that is disclosed, and communicate to the public when official figures are affected by failures, even if they are not their responsibility.

“We need a clear position on why we still have this difference [entre dados extraídos pela capital e pelo estado]. Unfortunately, the data being made available contrasts with the governments’ statements regarding the systems, that they are normalized. There is an incompatibility between the two,” he added.

Ministry of Health data blackout completes one month

Researcher Paulo Inácio Prado, from the Covid-19 BR Observatory and the Institute of Biology (IB), which also analyzes data from the city hall and the state, declared that the difference between numbers is “a mystery” and needs to be clarified.

For him, an indication that the data from the government of the state of São Paulo may be below the real numbers is the fact that the number of cases officially registered in recent weeks has not followed the increase in the number of hospitalizations.

“We are on a blind flight, and this is very serious,” said Prado.

Rapid tests to detect Covid-19 in Basic Health Units (UBS) in the city of São Paulo.

For the member of the Covid-BR Observatory, São Paulo may be experiencing an explosion of mild cases amid the spread of the ômicron variant, although state data still do not reflect this situation. Despite this, the city hall of the capital of São Paulo already projects this scenario: in a study released on the 6th, the municipal management estimated that light cases of Covid in the city are already a record since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Another problem is that the omicron, apparently, tends to have fewer severe cases, so it may be that we have many, many mild cases and we are not even aware, because we do not have the correct data for the mild case, which depends on of testing”, said Paulo Inácio Prado.

He also criticized São Paulo’s testing policy.

“In addition to not having the normalization of the bases, it is unfortunate that we have such a poor testing policy in the richest state in Brazil. Here, testing should be in the same house as that practiced in European countries”, he added.

On December 10, the Ministry of Health stated that several SUS systems had been invaded in a hacker attack. The platform where users can access proof of vaccination has been shut down. In addition to vaccine information, Covid case reporting systems were also compromised.

Brazil is experiencing a blackout of official data on Covid

In the following days, there were problems at both ends: both health professionals were not able to enter the information of new patients in the systems, and it was not possible for the state departments to extract the data referring to their cities for the dissemination of bulletins.

Even when the systems got back up and running, the constant instability prevented the problem from being fully resolved. Bulletins were released again, but with partial data, which do not reflect reality.

Covid Test at a Basic Health Unit (UBS) in the South Zone of São Paulo.

The blackout began precisely when the omicron variant of the coronavirus began to spread more strongly in the country, also on the eve of the end-of-year festivities, when meetings between people increased. One month later, It is not yet possible to accurately measure the evolution of the pandemic.

Other indicators, such as increases in hospitalizations, greater demand for Covid tests and the number of people with flu-like symptoms in emergency rooms point to an explosion of cases of the disease, but experts insist that it is extremely serious not to have the rest of the data to help with the pandemic. elaboration of public policies.

What public bodies say

Last Tuesday (4), the State Health Department told the g1 that there was already normalized data extraction in the systems of the Ministry of Health. In a statement, the ministry said that the instability in the systems of the federal government hampered the extraction during the period from 9 to 31 December.

The state government did not clarify, however, why the data dammed in that period still did not appear in the bulletins released as of January 1st.

In a note sent to g1 on Friday (7), the Ministry of Health stated that the e-SUS Notifica, SI-PNI and Conect SUS platforms had been “reestablished two weeks ago, enabling the inclusion of data by states and municipalities“, but that the local managers had not entered all the information.

However, a week earlier, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, admitted that the data were not yet normalized, and that the expectation was that the extraction would be completely resumed by the 15th of January.

Form used by health professionals to fill in data on patients hospitalized with Covid-19

After stating that the numbers were normalized, the São Paulo State Health Department changed its version, and said on Friday (7) that “it had not been possible to extract from the federal systems where cases and deaths of Covid-19 are reported due to to instability, impacting the publication of updated statistics. The failures persisted since the first half of December, making it impossible for managers, press and population to have access to statistics.”

Over the phone, the City of São Paulo told the report, also on Friday, that all data for December had already been entered into the systems, and that the entry by health professionals was normalized.

This Monday (10), the Ministry of Health sent a new statement stating that the integration of systems with the National Health Data Network (RNDS) it was only re-established on Friday (7), “making it possible to receive new data.”

Regarding the discrepancy between the data from the state and the capital, the State Health Department said on Monday (10) that it “acts with transparency in relation to statistics”, and did not admit failures in the extraction.

“The City Hall is responsible for reporting cases and deaths in the federal systems and the State only extracts from this system, filtering the data and avoiding duplication between municipalities, for example. Every notification goes through investigation by the teams,” he said in a statement.

“It is essential that managers at the municipal level correctly update and supply the systems, contributing to the monitoring of all spheres of government.”