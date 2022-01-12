Government of SP starts pre-registration for vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years against Covid-19 through the internet; learn how to access | São Paulo

The government of São Paulo announced this Wednesday (12) the opening of the pre-registration to start vaccinating children from 5 to 11 years old against Covid-19 in the state.

According to Governor João Doria (PSDB), from this date onwards, parents can access the São Paulo government website (www.vacinaja.sp.gov.br) to enter the child’s data and speed up care at the state’s health posts.

“Pre-registration speeds up the service at the time of vaccination. We have already printed 4.5 million and we have already distributed the vaccination card to children, duly characterized for this finalized one, we also bought 4.5 million syringes and needles especially for this vaccination of children, and we prepare all the logistics. We train those who will carry out the immunization at 5,200 vaccination points, in addition to 268 state public schools that are already prepared for this vaccination of children from 5 to 11 years old”, informed João Doria.

According to the governor, the The state’s vaccination capacity is 250,000 children per day, and this number may even be higher according to the demand of families in São Paulo.

THE Vaccination priority will be for children with some type of comorbidity or disability, in addition to indigenous people and quilombolas, as shown in the table below.

2 of 3 List of comorbidities for children who will have vaccination priority in São Paulo. — Photo: Publicity/Government of SP List of comorbidities for children who will have vaccination priority in São Paulo. — Photo: Publicity/Government of SP

Start of vaccination still undefined

The estimate of the government of São Paulo is to vaccinate about 4.3 million children in this age group. The official start date of immunization with the Pfizer vaccine has not yet been released by state management.

The expectation of the Ministry of Health is that Brazil receives a large batch with 4.3 million infant immunizers from the American manufacturer this Thursday (13). After that date, the vaccines will be distributed to the states to start vaccination.

The São Paulo government expects to receive between January 14 and 15 about 20% of the vaccines in this first batch, with about 248,000 doses, for the start of the state campaign for childhood immunization.

3 of 3 Vaccination card against Covid-19 in children in the state of São Paulo — Photo: Publicity/Government of the State of São Paulo Vaccination card against Covid-19 in children in the state of São Paulo — Photo: Publicity/Government of the State of São Paulo

In December, the state management released images of the vaccination card against Covid-19 that will be used during the immunization campaign for children aged 5 to 11 in the state.

With the yellow top and the hashtag #Vacinajá in colored letters, the card is similar to the one used in the state for the immunization of adults and adolescents.

This Wednesday (12) the João Doria management also announced the purchase of another 2 million rapid tests against COVID-19 in the state, with an investment of R$ 12 million.

According to the governor, the new batch joins the other 22.4 million tests that the government of São Paulo has purchased for testing in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.