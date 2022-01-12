Government will launch real estate funds with Union assets

Properties

The Special Secretariat for Privatization, Divestment and Markets of the Ministry of Economy (SEDDM/ME) started a process of sounding the financial market for the creation of real estate funds of the Union, informed in a note this Tuesday (11).

According to the ministry, the structuring of real estate funds is part of the project “Incorporates Brazil” and will focus on development and logistics assets. Initially, 237 assets were selected that will compose the first funds, with a forecast for the launch of public notices in March for the selection of portfolio managers.

In note, the Ministry of Economy indicates two assets that will be part of the real estate funds. Are they:

Carlos Prates Airport , in Belo Horizonte (MG), with an area of ​​60 hectares, and

South Seaside Expressway, in Florianópolis (SC), with 130 hectares.

The Special Secretary for Privatization, Divestment and Markets, Diogo Mac Cord, says that the program seeks a “wholesale solution” rather than opting for the individual sale of properties.

“Instead of selling property by property, we can monetize through large lots, which guarantees us a sales scale compatible with the offer we have”, evaluates the secretary in a note.

For him, the plan to create quotas within a fund increases the liquidity of large Union real estate, which would not have the same success if they were sold in isolation.

The federal government also hopes to attract market attention so that more developments are carried out in the neighborhoods surrounding the real estate areas.

Union real estate funds schedule

The first stage of the project involves surveying the market for the selection of participants to provide services for the constitution, structuring, administration and management of real estate funds, in addition to the business modeling of the project. This initial stage runs until January 28.

The second stage of the market survey will consist of individual meetings with agents in the segment, in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, between January 24th and 28th.

According to a Treasury report, there is approximately R$ 400 billion in federal real estate without public use.

In September 2021, the government announced that it intended to raise BRL 110 billion by December 2022 with the sale or lease of part of the more than 50,000 buildings and public land that should now enter the real estate funds of the Union.