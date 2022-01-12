Government will launch real estate funds with Union assets

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Government will launch real estate funds with Union assets 9 Views

Properties

Monique Lima
Government will launch real estate funds with Union assets
Real estate funds – Photo: Pixabay

The Special Secretariat for Privatization, Divestment and Markets of the Ministry of Economy (SEDDM/ME) started a process of sounding the financial market for the creation of real estate funds of the Union, informed in a note this Tuesday (11).

According to the ministry, the structuring of real estate funds is part of the project “Incorporates Brazil” and will focus on development and logistics assets. Initially, 237 assets were selected that will compose the first funds, with a forecast for the launch of public notices in March for the selection of portfolio managers.

In note, the Ministry of Economy indicates two assets that will be part of the real estate funds. Are they:

  • Carlos Prates Airport, in Belo Horizonte (MG), with an area of ​​60 hectares, and
  • South Seaside Expressway, in Florianópolis (SC), with 130 hectares.

The Special Secretary for Privatization, Divestment and Markets, Diogo Mac Cord, says that the program seeks a “wholesale solution” rather than opting for the individual sale of properties.

“Instead of selling property by property, we can monetize through large lots, which guarantees us a sales scale compatible with the offer we have”, evaluates the secretary in a note.

For him, the plan to create quotas within a fund increases the liquidity of large Union real estate, which would not have the same success if they were sold in isolation.

The federal government also hopes to attract market attention so that more developments are carried out in the neighborhoods surrounding the real estate areas.

Union real estate funds schedule

The first stage of the project involves surveying the market for the selection of participants to provide services for the constitution, structuring, administration and management of real estate funds, in addition to the business modeling of the project. This initial stage runs until January 28.

The second stage of the market survey will consist of individual meetings with agents in the segment, in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, between January 24th and 28th.

According to a Treasury report, there is approximately R$ 400 billion in federal real estate without public use.

In September 2021, the government announced that it intended to raise BRL 110 billion by December 2022 with the sale or lease of part of the more than 50,000 buildings and public land that should now enter the real estate funds of the Union.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Dollar drops more than 1%, at R$ 5.58, after opening the week on a high; Stock market goes up

After opening the week on a high, the dollar fell again, this time of 1.67%, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved