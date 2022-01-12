Great reinforcement, Nathan in Italy and coach approved: Atletico news

Credit: Disclosure

In recent hours, much has been said about the possibility of an attack on Juan Pablo Vojvoda, commander of Fortaleza. According to information from Rádio Itatiaia, the Argentine should be contacted by Atlético’s top management to see the chances of a negotiation.

Atlético defines as a priority the hiring of a new coach for the season. However, he does not stop working towards the qualification of his squad. According to journalist Heverton Guimarães, the board of Galo negotiates behind the scenes the arrival of a great player.

As the days go by, the Atlético fan is apprehensive about the delay in getting it right. This, in fact, is one of the criticisms made by journalist Arnaldo Ribeiro. In his view, the Galo’s direction lacked agility.

THE fans.com found that clubs have been talking since the end of December. After a first offer from Fiorentina, the athletics board presented a counter-proposal for the purchase of Nathan Silva’s economic rights.

The big question mark is about the new coach. Since Cuca’s resignation at the end of December, Galo’s management has tried foreigners and, so far, has not been successful.

Edenilson and Internacional hold a meeting this Tuesday and a possible departure for the Minas Gerais team will be discussed again between the parties

According to Ricardo Alencar, from GaloTube, the figure of the ex-Grêmio and Flamengo commander would be approved by the athletes in the locker room.