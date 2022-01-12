Green Fund Wins on Crypto, But Doesn’t Avoid ‘Frustrating’ 2021 – Money Times

THE Green Background, which recorded the second annual drop in its history in 2021, gained on interest bets in Brazil and cryptocurrencies last year, but not enough to offset the negative pressure from its exposure to local equities.

The main management mistake was “not being able to defend the huge deterioration of the Brazilian stock market”, said Verde Asset Management, which manages the fund and was created by Luis Stuhlberger.

The fund made money from positions taken on the short end of the yield curve and from buying break-even inflation, but “such gains were small compared to the loss in the rest of the portfolio.”

In a letter to shareholders, the fund also said it was successful with crypto, credit, commodities and currency allocations. Allocations were small, but “added value to the fund and follow a management strategy of diversifying Verde’s capital allocation.”

For 2022, the fund describes a scenario with “many uncertainties” including the beginning of monetary policy tightening in the United States, and the combination of a presidential election and a strong economic slowdown in Brazil.

The fund currently carries around 27.5% of its portfolio in equities, with 23.5% in the local market. Green also has short interest rates in the US and Europe, as well as small long ruble and oil exposures.

The fund is down 1.1% in 2021 after going through one of the toughest months in its history in October, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The fund rebounded after a turbulent start to the fourth quarter and rose 2.1% in December.

“We did not believe in the implosion of the ceiling and in Brazil moving towards a real interest rate substantially above equilibrium levels,” said Verde. “It’s a result that leaves us frustrated.”