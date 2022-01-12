Grêmio integrates five after new Covid tests; Douglas Costa and Rodrigues remain isolated | Guild

Grêmio had the full-bodied group this Wednesday morning. Michel, Campaz, Jhonata Robert, Villasanti and Victor Bobsin were released and worked with their companions at the Presidente Luiz Carvalho Training Center.

The first three had tested positive for Covid-19, while the other two had flu-like symptoms and ended up withdrawing from the presentation as a precaution. Douglas Costa and Rodrigues remain isolated, who confirmed a positive test for the coronavirus.

Kannemann, who was also absent from the re-enactment due to recovery from hip surgery, returned to his teammates on Tuesday.

1 of 1 Campaz was integrated into Mancin’s group — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Disclosure Campaz was integrated into Mancin’s group — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Disclosure

Tricolor has made five signings so far. They are: defender Bruno Alves, full-backs Orejuela and Nicolas, midfielder Benítez and striker Janderson. Diego Souza, who left the club, returned and will be one of the team’s attractions throughout the season.

Grêmio starts the walk for the fifth championship of Gauchão against Caxias. The match, scheduled to be played at the Arena, still has no set date.

