GTA VI may be Rockstar’s only new feature of the generation

Gone are the days when Rockstar’s schedule was packed with frequent releases, as the last decade proves. And this also seems to be a trend for the future. Quality, not quantity, right? According to the leaker “AcctNgt“, the only novelty of the company planned for the current generation is the long-awaited GTA VI.

The insider became famous for accurate predictions involving Star Wars Eclipse, so he is a source with some credibility. Asked on Twitter about Rockstar’s plans for the next few years, in addition to the remakes and remasters already official, he believes that in terms of “new” games, only the sequel will be released.

first tweet — Which unannounced project are you most excited about? GTA 6 second tweet — How many games should we expect from Rockstar this generation? If we’re talking about new games, I think only GTA VI will be released.

Rockstar’s last major releases were GTA V in 2013 and Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018 — in addition to the respective multiplayers, which were hugely successful. Mainly, of course, that of Grand Theft Auto, which has become “only” the “greatest property in entertainment history”. Would this be the way to GTA VI, and why the “all-in” bet on it?

Remembering that the information in the article is still just rumors and speculation, so treat everything that way. Nothing has been made official so far.

