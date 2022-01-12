“Guardiola does this”; Mauro Cezar approves demand made by Paulo Sousa in Flamengo

The requirement of Paulo Sousa for players to have lunch at Flamengo won praise from the journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira. According to the commentator, the practice demonstrates control over the cast, as in the times of Jorge Jesus. But he recalled that it is already a practice used in Europe, as guardiola in their clubs. The statements were during the program “Sport in Discussion”, this Tuesday (11).

The coach Paulo Sousa made a demand that players in the Flamengo have lunch at the club and won praise from journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira. According to the commentator, this practice demonstrates greater control of the squad, as in the period they were commanded by Jorge Jesus. He also emphasizes that this practice is used in the Europe, like guardiola do in their clubs.

During the programSport in Speech‘ this Tuesday (11), Mauro Cezar informed that this strategy adopted is to have greater physical control, in addition to having philosophies close to European ones. The coach is not thinking only about lunch, but about discipline: “The electronic point (entry of athletes in the CT) is back, which was something that Jesus put in 2019. He wants meals at the club and after the game, Guardiola does that. You have to have support from the board because he will deal with some things that may displease A or B. It was a very clear press conference, talking about tactics and game model that your predecessor didn’t talk about”.

Mauro Cezar Pereira he also stressed that the work that will be presented in the field will be essential for success. But for this it is necessary that the team needs to adapt, and the journalist reinforce that the board will also need to charge the players for this to work.

“Now, the question is work. One or the other will have a crooked nose and it is up to the board to support the guy to work. Professional football, the guys are well paid, have all the comfort, media, fans, new lawn… What else do you want? Laziness, technical friend? It doesn’t fit anymore”, finished.