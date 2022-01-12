Hamilton in or out? Delay in ‘agreement’ creates doubt about the future

Hamilton showed a lot of dejection after losing the F1 title (Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

What is Lewis Hamilton’s future in Formula 1? It was still early last season that the seven-time champion renewed his contract for another two years with Mercedes. Absolutely everything seemed fine for a while longer on the Worlds grid until the 2021 decision took place. With the obvious injuries that ended up inflicting on the relationship between the FIA ​​and Mercedes, silence settled. Silent, Hamilton refuses to end with the speculation that has arisen: will it continue or was the fight with Max Verstappen the end of the line?

The doubt begins in the final decisions of the race direction due to the fight with Max Verstappen. In the end, the Abu Dhabi GP, the crisis exploded. With Michael Masi, the director of evidence since Charlie Whiting’s death, at the helm, decision-making was shaky. The fact that it only allowed the infamous overtake of the latecomers who were between then-leader Hamilton and second-placed Verstappen was the final straw. The fact that Toto Wolff’s complaints had diminished hit Mercedes’ soul as a deep betrayal.

Behold, this Wednesday (11), after almost a month of the title and the sepulchral silence of the seven-time champion, two traditional vehicles of the English press – BBC and Sky Sports – start from the same point of view: Hamilton wants a quick resolution of the investigations launched into the decision and demanded by Mercedes as part of a protest process. The longer it takes, the worse it will be. And more: the vehicles still claim that there is an agreement between Mercedes and the FIA.

But what is this deal? According to both – who insist on informing that Mercedes denies it -, there is an important source with knowledge of the matter who say: Mercedes agreed to abandon the protest about the result of the final race of the World if the FIA ​​delivers something. This thing is the dismissal of Masi and single-seater technical director Nikolas Tombazis. The BBC goes further: it reports that several people with knowledge of the situation guarantee that it is not even possible to see a possible path for Masi to follow as evidence director.

Toto Wolff has been a spokesman for Lewis Hamilton’s feelings (Photo: Steve Etherington/Mercedes)

“It still feels like a nightmare,” said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff after the final. “Lewis is disillusioned and will never completely forget it.” In this same interview, Wolff said that Mercedes would hold the FIA ​​to account and vowed to trust that teams and drivers could work with the FIA ​​to create an organization “with a more robust decision-making process”.

But the part of the disillusionment and the difficulty of forgetting is important. A month later, silence and no guarantees. Hamilton, who entered the finals of the year more motivated than in recent years, excited to have a rival to match, seems to have been drained by the bizarre way in which the FIA ​​took decisions in the final stretch of the season. Is there a way to overcome it?

“At the moment, nothing is clear – and there are 69 days to go until the Bahrain GP. I have heard from sources close to me that no one knows whether or not Lewis Hamilton will be on the grid. In Abu Dhabi, remember, he stood on the podium and greeted Verstappen. He behaved with great dignity. He left quietly at the end of the day without even talking to anyone – the only interview he gave was the post-race interview with Jenson Button, where all he said about next year was ‘well, we’ll see about that’.” , a reporter for Sky Sports.

“I spoke to several people who have had some contact with Mercedes since then. Most said they hope Lewis will come back and try to win an eighth title in 2022. But what they explained to me was that he even seemed to have it all right the night it happened, but he really crashed in the following days. The way you lost the title. You can’t forget that he said via radio that the result had been manipulated”, he recalled.

Lewis Hamilton remains silent after the Abu Dhabi GP (Photo: AFP)

“What I can say today is that for Hamilton to get through the disillusionment and return to F1, they believe it has to do with what the FIA ​​can deliver regarding the request for an investigation they made before Christmas regarding what happened on the last lap of the season. championship. What they can reveal at the end of the investigation or if something tangible comes out of it. And they want it soon. The longer this goes on, the longer we still won’t have a result and conclusions as to how F1 should behave in the future, so Hamilton’s situation is worse. This I heard from a very close source, which is important. I suppose all options are on the table, including Lewis taking a gap year if he’s not ready to come back in 2022.”

What will become of Hamilton’s future? It is not yet known. What seems more and more obvious is that it is closely linked to the FIA’s admission of errors and change information. It remains to be seen whether the new administration is willing to do so.

