He doesn’t stop! After signing an agreement with Botafogo, John Textor closes the purchase of a club in Belgium

John Textor is in great shape. After coming to Rio de Janeiro to sign the binding offer for the purchase of 90% of SAF Botafogo, the American businessman traveled to Europe and signed this Wednesday the purchase of 80% of RWD Molenbeek, from the Second Division of Belgium.

The purchase amounts were not disclosed, and the remaining 20% ​​remain in the possession of president Thierry Dailly, who was responsible for the club’s return to professional football in 2014.

“Thanks to this investment, RWD Molenbeek will be able to continue its professionalization process and guarantee the means to achieve its goals and future ambitions. The arrival of John Textor to the club will help to improve the level of the squad, infrastructure and development of the youth academy“, writes the RWDM website, as it is better known there.

RWD Molenbeek is known for being one of the biggest training clubs in the country and it was there that two players with stints in the strong Belgian team emerged: midfielder Adnan Januzaj, former Manchester United and currently at Real Sociedad; and the attacker Michy Batshuayi, ex-Chelsea and now at Besiktas.

With the arrival of Textor, the club hopes to finally reach the top flight of Belgium. RWD Molenbeek currently occupies third place in the Second Division, with 23 points, just one point behind Waasland-Beveren, who today would face the penultimate place in the first playoffs by access.