‘He wasn’t very well’ · TV News

Pedro Manso was shocked by the death of Ivanildo Gomes Nogueira (1960-2022), known as Batoré. “He was not well,” said the impersonator on Tuesday (11) when recalling the recording of the pilot of a program in which he acted with the comedian.

“We were together a short time ago, about six months or less, because we recorded the pilot of a program. We did very well, we had a lot of laughs. In this recording, I noticed that Batoré was very depressed, he had lost a lot of weight. I was even afraid to ask what was happening, but I realized that, really, he was not very well”, pointed out Manso.

In the report sent to the program A Tarde É Sua, from RedeTV!, the comedian pointed out that even with his haggard appearance, Batoré was in a good mood. “Really, this news took us by surprise, a very big loss. Every time we met, it was just joy, we played like hell. It’s a loss that moves us, Brazil, our mood”, he said.

Radio presenter Zé Américo also lamented the loss of his friend: “He was going to spend New Year’s Eve here at home. He didn’t want to come because he said: ‘I’m not in a very nice mood, people at your house will ask why I’m so thin. ‘. He ended up not coming, but we were going to meet on New Year’s Eve. We talk every day at the end of the year. In this year 2022, we talk several times by messages, phone, it’s a shock”.

“I got a message from Alexandra, daughter of Ivan[ildo], saying that he was ill, that he had gone to the hospital and had a worsening, all at once, and that the medicines were not working. I said: ‘Gee, let’s try to help someone. Let’s see if you need to change hospitals’. I was trying with some friends of mine, but there was no time. In a matter of half an hour, they called me again and said that he had died”, explained Américo.

The communicator said that he was shocked by the news of the death: “I was driving the car. Do you know when it seems that the sound ends? There are a lot of people talking, pause and you don’t hear anyone else? I’m shocked, he’s a guy who really liked it. Ivan was one of those guys you either love or hate, because he was super sincere”.

“In my opinion, he was the best comedian of the generation he was. There was no one like him, you just have to see. It’s a shame, I’m very sad, I’m missing him a lot, television will miss him a lot. I think he he deserved much more opportunities than he had on television, he will be missed! People say he had a disease. If he had this disease, he never told anyone”, commented Américo in allusion to the artist’s cancer.

Ivanildo Gomes Nogueira died on Monday (10), aged 61, with complications caused by cancer. The artist’s body was buried this Tuesday, in the city of Cabreúva, located in the interior of São Paulo. Check out the video about the comedian’s death: