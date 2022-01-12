Health will transfer R$ 1.26 billion in resources to eight states in 2022 – News

The Ministry of Health released an ordinance that establishes the annual transfer for the financial incentive to be paid via the Previne Brasil Program in 2022. According to the ordinance, the amount to be received by the states of Acre, Alagoas, Amazonas, Amapá, Bahia, Ceará, Espírito Santo and Goiás is R$ 1,269,239,979.72. The amount will be based on the population criterion. The ordinance defines that the annual value per inhabitant will be R$ 5.95 for the calculation of the financial incentive.

The resource will be transferred to municipalities and the Federal District. Created in November 2019 to increase people’s access to primary care services, the Previne Brasil program changed some forms of transfer to municipalities. Onlendings started to be distributed based on three criteria: weighted capitation, payment for performance and incentives for strategic actions.

The idea is to encourage municipalities to register more users at health centers, expanding the link between patients and health teams, balancing per capita financial values ​​referring to the population registered in health teams and encouraging adherence to specific programs, such as Saúde na Hora (expansion of opening hours at health centers), Informatiza APS (digital patient data from the Electronic Medical Record) and Consultório na Rua.

The program seeks to balance the financial values ​​per inhabitant referring to the population enrolled in the Family Health and Primary Care teams, with the degree of care performance of the teams added to specific incentives, such as expansion of service hours, oral health teams, computerization , teams that are a field of practice for training residents in PHC, among many other programs.