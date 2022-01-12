Heartthrob returns to In the Emperor’s Time to separate Victoria and Clemency; know who · TV news

Clemência (Dani Barros) will be surprised by a visit from the past in Nos Tempos do Imperador. A musician who convinced her to leave Quinzinho (Augusto Madeira) and his children at the beginning of Globo’s six o’clock soap opera, Alberto (Carlos Bonow) will appear at the casino ready to win his wife back. The return of the heartthrob will disrupt the beginning of the maid’s romance with Vitória (Maria Clara Gueiros).

The rivalry between the archeologist and Hilário’s mother (Theo de Almeida Lopes) has its days numbered in Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão’s feuilleton. At the this friday’s chapter , the researcher will be furious when she discovers that Quinzinho was responsible for selling her properties.

Teresa Cristina’s friend (Leticia Sabatella) will decide to report the crook to the police, but he will already be behind bars for having confessed all his crimes to Borges (Danilo Dal Farra). In this way, Vitória and Clemência will be forced to take care of the Perequetê casino alone.

The daughter of Anna Millman (Isabelle Drummond) will even consider selling the hotel, but will discover that the property is full of debt – which will prevent the negotiation. The daughters-in-law of Elvira Matamouros (Ingrid Guimarães), then, will roll up their sleeves to get the establishment out of the hole.

With a lot of effort, the two will manage to turn the casino into a success and will celebrate the achievement. Dani Barros’ character will begin to show greater affection for the redhead and appear to be taking very good care of Quinzinho’s half-sister, who, even in jail, will be suspicious of the two’s approach.

However, Prisca’s mother (Maria Carolina Basilio) will have an unpleasant surprise in the scenes that will be shown from January 20 . Alberto will return to the casino in search of Clemency and will try to convince her to run away with him once more.

The character of Maria Clara Gueiros will give indications that she is rocked by the maid when she freaks out with jealousy when she sees her with the handsome musician. The flirty will do everything to get the best of the dispute for the heart of his ex-lover, but Clemência will choose to stay in Rio de Janeiro – without making it very clear that he made such a decision because of his feelings for Vitória.

A new twist will take place when the researcher announces that she will live in Paris. Hilário’s mother will lock herself in her room and suffer with the departure of her old rival, who will find her behavior strange.

“Isn’t that what you always wanted? To be the owner of the casino, which you love so much? You got it”, commented the archaeologist. “You think you’re so smart, but you didn’t understand anything! I loved the casino because you were together with me! And that gave me a new life! A life I never imagined I could want so much”, Clemencia will shoot.

Victoria will be even more confused. “Do you swear you still haven’t noticed? Or are you faking it? I fell in love with you! I love you”, declares the owner of the hotel. The redhead will leave the room, upset with the information, but will come back soon.

“After what you told me, I thought a lot about my trip to Paris. And I decided to put an end to this story”, she will warn. “What do you mean by… ‘period’?”, asks the maid. “I’m not going to Paris or anywhere else! I’m going to stay here. For you. For us”, Victoria will say, who will kiss her new lover.

In the Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of New World (2017). The telenovela will end next month, giving way to the screening of Além da Illusion.

