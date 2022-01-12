Heat wave reaches RS and temperature can exceed 40ºC

While the Southeast and Northeast regions continue to be punished by excessive rainfall in the summer, Rio Grande do Sul is forecast for one of the hottest weeks in recent years, with extreme heat waves that can raise the temperature to more than 40ºC. The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) issued an alert of danger and health risk to 216 municipalities in the state, with thermometers marking 5ºC above average.
According to Climatempo, an atmospheric blockage will prevent Rio Grande do Sul from receiving new cold fronts and polar masses, suffering from “extreme heat waves” in the coming days. Inland, thermometers could reach 43ºC by next weekend.
It is also possible that Porto Alegre recorded its highest temperature since 2014, when it reached the heat record with a record of 40.6ºC on February 6 of that year. Until next Friday, the 14th, the expectation is that the thermometers will be around 37ºC, with the possibility of some rare gusts of wind in the coming days.
Inmet warns that the main areas of the state affected by the heat wave are the southwest, the western and eastern centers, the northwest, the southeast and the metropolitan region of Porto Alegre. Below, check the list of cities that are under alert:
- agua
- Acute
- ajuricaba
- Rosemary
- merry
- Happiness
- Admiral Tamandaré do Sul
- Alto Alegre
- Amaral Ferrador
- Arroio do Padre
- Arroio do Tigre
- Arroio Grande
- Augusto Pestana
- bagé
- Barra do Guarita
- Barra do Quaraí
- Deep Bar
- Barros Cassal
- Boa Vista das Missions
- Boa Vista do Burica
- Boa Vista do Padlock
- Boa Vista do Incra
- good progress
- Boqueirão do Leão
- Bossoroca
- Bozano
- Braga
- Caçapava do Sul
- cacequi
- south waterfall
- kaybate
- Camaquã
- Campina das Missões
- New field
- Borges Fields
- Candelaria
- Cândido Godói
- Candiot
- kanguçu
- Capão do Cipó
- Lion’s Capon
- little face
- catuípe
- Cerrito
- Cerro Branco
- Cerro Largo
- plateau
- chiapetta
- cop
- drizzle
- Colorado
- Condor
- southern coconut trees
- Colonel Barros
- Colonel Bicaco
- Crissiumal
- Crystal
- high cross
- knocked down
- November sixteenth
- Dilermando de Aguiar
- Two Brothers of the Missions
- Dom Feliciano
- Dom Pedrito
- Dona Francisca
- Doctor Maurício Cardoso
- southern crossroads
- Entre-Ijuís
- dry herb
- southern hope
- frothy
- old star
- Eugenio de Castro
- Faxinal do Soturno
- anthill
- Fortress of Valos
- Claws
- Giruá
- Xavier lawn
- Guarani of the Missions
- herbal
- herveiras
- horizontina
- black coal
- humaita
- ibarama
- ibirubá
- Ijuí
- Independence
- inhakorá
- Itaara
- Itacurubi
- Itapiranga
- itaqui
- ivory
- Jacuizinho
- jaguar
- Jaguari
- jar
- Jewel
- Júlio de Castilhos
- Lagoa Bonita do Sul
- Tres Cantos Lagoon
- lagoon
- South Lavras
- macambará
- Manoel Viana
- Woods
- Burnt bush
- Miraguaí
- sultry weather
- round hill
- Do not touch me
- Nova Boa Vista
- New Candelaria
- New Hope of the South
- new palm
- New Ramada
- New Barreiro
- New Cabrais
- new ax
- Palm tree of Missions
- panambi
- Pantano Grande
- southern paradise
- pass seven
- tall stones
- Pedro Osorio
- pejuçara
- pellets
- large pine forest
- ax pine
- pirapó
- piratini
- Porto Lucena
- Porto Mauá
- Porto Vera Cruz
- Porto Xavier
- Quaraí
- Quevedos
- November fifteenth
- redeemer
- Dry Restinga
- big River
- Rio Pardo
- roller
- Roque Gonzales
- Southern Rosary
- Saldanha Marinho
- Jacuí Jump
- Savior of the Missions
- Santa Barbara do Sul
- Santa Cruz do Sul
- Santa Margarida do Sul
- Santa Maria
- Santana da Boa Vista
- Sant’Ana do Livramento
- Saint pink
- Santa Vitória do Palmar
- Santiago
- Saint Angelo
- Saint Anthony of the Missions
- Santo Antonio do Planalto
- Saint Augustus
- Saint Christ
- São Borja
- Saint Francis of Assisi
- Saint Gabriel
- Saint John of Polesine
- Saint Joseph of the Missions
- Sao Jose do Inhacorá
- Sao Jose do Norte
- Sao Lourenco do Sul
- Sao Luiz Gonzaga
- Saint Martin
- Sao Martinho da Serra
- Sao Miguel das Missões
- Saint Nicholas
- Sao Paulo das Missions
- Saint Peter of the Missions
- Sao Pedro do Butia
- São Pedro do Sul
- São Sepé
- Saint Valerius of the South
- Sao Vicente do Sul
- Sarandi
- New Headquarters
- Secret
- selbach
- Senator Salgado Filho
- September 7
- Silveira Martins
- sinimbu
- townhouse
- Soledade
- OK wait
- Lieutenant Portela
- Uncle Hugo
- Tiradentes do Sul
- toropi
- May 3rd
- Three steps
- Tucunduva
- Tunas
- tupanciretan
- Tuparendi
- Turuçu
- ubiretama
- unistald
- Uruguaiana
- Sun Valley
- Vera Cruz
- Victor Graeff
- Vila Nova do Sul
- Gaucho view
- Victory of the Missions