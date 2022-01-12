While the Southeast and Northeast regions continue to be punished by excessive rainfall in the summer, Rio Grande do Sul is forecast for one of the hottest weeks in recent years, with extreme heat waves that can raise the temperature to more than 40ºC. The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) issued an alert of danger and health risk to 216 municipalities in the state, with thermometers marking 5ºC above average.

According to Climatempo, an atmospheric blockage will prevent Rio Grande do Sul from receiving new cold fronts and polar masses, suffering from “extreme heat waves” in the coming days. Inland, thermometers could reach 43ºC by next weekend.







Heat wave reaches RS and temperature can exceed 40ºC Photo: Renato S. Cerqueira / Futura Press

It is also possible that Porto Alegre recorded its highest temperature since 2014, when it reached the heat record with a record of 40.6ºC on February 6 of that year. Until next Friday, the 14th, the expectation is that the thermometers will be around 37ºC, with the possibility of some rare gusts of wind in the coming days.

Inmet warns that the main areas of the state affected by the heat wave are the southwest, the western and eastern centers, the northwest, the southeast and the metropolitan region of Porto Alegre. Below, check the list of cities that are under alert: