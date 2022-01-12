Helio G96, 90 Hz screen and IP68 for R$ 1,109 – All in Technology

About 1 month after the global launch, the new Blackview BV8800 smartphone is finally available for purchase. For a limited time, those interested will be able to get it at a special discount, starting at US$ 199 (about R$ 1,109 with a discount coupon).

Talking about its features, the Blackview BV8800 features a 6.58″ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. The construction is reinforced with IP68, IP69K and MIL-STD-810H certifications, which allows for extra protection against water, steam and drops. In addition, it includes a 16MP front camera for selfies.

About performance, Blackview added the advanced Helio G96 chipset. Combined with a 3D copper liquid cooling system and 8GB of RAM, the smartphone can handle more intensive tasks without crashing. In addition, it includes 128GB of native USF 2.1 storage.

See too:

The rear camera set has a 50MP ISOCELL JN1 main sensor capable of recording high quality photos. It also features a 20MP sensor for night vision shots, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP auxiliary sensor. Furthermore, the 8,380mAh battery supports 33W fast charging.





Main features:

Screen: 6.58-inch Full HD+ with 90 Hz refresh rate support

6.58-inch Full HD+ with 90 Hz refresh rate support Processor: MediaTek Helio G96

MediaTek Helio G96 RAM: 8GB

8GB Native Storage: 128GB

128GB Back camera: 50MP + 20MP + 8MP + 2MP

50MP + 20MP + 8MP + 2MP Frontal camera: 16MP

16MP Drums: 8,380 mAh with support for 33W fast charging

8,380 mAh with support for 33W fast charging Operational system: Android 11

Android 11 Others: IP68, IP69K, military certification, NFC.

On special sale until January 14th, the Blackview BV8800 is a great value for money for those who want a super robust smartphone: