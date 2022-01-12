Helio G96, 90 Hz screen and IP68 for R$ 1,109 – All in Technology

Raju Singh 2 hours ago

About 1 month after the global launch, the new Blackview BV8800 smartphone is finally available for purchase. For a limited time, those interested will be able to get it at a special discount, starting at US$ 199 (about R$ 1,109 with a discount coupon).

Talking about its features, the Blackview BV8800 features a 6.58″ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. The construction is reinforced with IP68, IP69K and MIL-STD-810H certifications, which allows for extra protection against water, steam and drops. In addition, it includes a 16MP front camera for selfies.

About performance, Blackview added the advanced Helio G96 chipset. Combined with a 3D copper liquid cooling system and 8GB of RAM, the smartphone can handle more intensive tasks without crashing. In addition, it includes 128GB of native USF 2.1 storage.

The rear camera set has a 50MP ISOCELL JN1 main sensor capable of recording high quality photos. It also features a 20MP sensor for night vision shots, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP auxiliary sensor. Furthermore, the 8,380mAh battery supports 33W fast charging.

Main features:

  • Screen: 6.58-inch Full HD+ with 90 Hz refresh rate support
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G96
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Native Storage: 128GB
  • Back camera: 50MP + 20MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Frontal camera: 16MP
  • Drums: 8,380 mAh with support for 33W fast charging
  • Operational system: Android 11
  • Others: IP68, IP69K, military certification, NFC.

On special sale until January 14th, the Blackview BV8800 is a great value for money for those who want a super robust smartphone:

