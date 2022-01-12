Homeless man seen celebrating birthday with dogs | pet channel

Playback/Twitter José Luis moves social media users when he is caught celebrating his birthday with the dogs

A homeless man from the city of Bucaramanga, Colombia, went viral on social media when he was filmed celebrating his birthday with his two pet dogs, Luna and Sausage.

Identified as José Luis Matos, also known by the nickname “Choko Aventura”, he appears putting the hats on the two puppies and taking a small cake from a bag, he then lights two candles, sings “Happy Birthday” to himself, and then kisses and hugs the two furry friends. For a brief moment he sheds a few tears, but then dries up.

“He is ‘Choco’, a homeless person. He has always been seen with his furry ones. It is for people like him that we must change this unfair society”, commented a user. cans since he was old and usually receives help from restaurants and neighbors in the region.

Many other comments followed: “This man is all that is good in this life”, “you, who have a stable house and job and throw your dogs away, should learn from Choko”, “this is one of the best videos I’ve ever seen in life, no doubt”, others also began to look for a way to help man to get back on his feet: “we must unite to help him and his dogs, if you see that they are already old”.

After the repercussion of the video, Choco got donations to rent a room where he can spend the night.