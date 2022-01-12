Horoscope of the day: the forecast for the signs today, Tuesday (11/1)

Table of Contents Aries

Bull

Twins

Cancer

Lion

Virgin

Lb

Scorpion

Sagittarius

Capricorn

Aquarium

Fish

Aries

The day is marked by innovative practices in the context of the creative economy. This is because the Moon in the material area meets Uranus and harmonizes with the Sun, Venus and Pluto, helping the sign of Aries to optimize resources available on a daily basis. Use diplomacy to clear up beef, given the lunar tension with Mercury and Saturn.

Bull

the moon in Taurus sign meets Uranus and trines Sun, Venus and Pluto, promoting a creative and transformative expansion of thought that takes you out of the commonplace. Wow! Don’t be in a hurry to put your ideas into practice, as Mercury and Saturn square the Moon, suggesting slow processes.

Twins

THE sign of Gemini tends to overcome challenges with ingenuity, following alternative paths and adapting to events, as the Moon harmonizes with Uranus, Sun, Venus and Pluto in the crisis circuit. Make the conversation flexible and avoid excessive criticism with general, due to Mercury and Saturn tensioned.

Cancer

the exchange of Cancer zodiac sign generally it is fun, adding value to their experiences and their cultural background, as the Moon harmonizes with Uranus, Sun, Venus and Pluto in the circuit of relationships. Appreciate quality in contacts and be discreet about your private life, given the tension with Mercury and Saturn.

Lion

You tend to creatively execute the demands of the school, giving some original touches, as suggested by the lunar harmony with Uranus, Sun, Venus and Pluto in the professional circuit. With the gang, the leo sign is subject to ideological disagreements, due to tension with Mercury and Saturn, calling for diplomacy.

Virgin

Moon and Uranus united in the spiritual area expand thought and leave the Virgo zodiac sign open to transformative ideas, including in the social sphere, as the Moon trines the Sun, Venus and Pluto. Pay attention to routine tasks, as Mercury and Saturn in tension suggest a certain neglect of the trivial.

Lb

Bold ideas remain in private life, giving different touches to the routine and contributing to patrimonial management, since the Moon meets Uranus in the intimate sector and forms trines with Sun, Venus and Pluto. Protect yourself from external interference, as Mercury and Saturn under tension weaken the social interaction of the libra sign.

Scorpion

the exchange of Scorpion sign with the crowd it proves to be pleasant and culturally fertile, as the Moon meets Uranus in the relationship sector and forms trines with Sun, Venus and Pluto in the communicative house. At home, disagreements may occur if diplomacy is lacking, as Mercury and Saturn tensely warn.

Sagittarius

Different approaches can give versatility to the routine and generate well-being for the sagittarius zodiac sign, as the lunar harmony with Uranus, Sun, Venus and Pluto points out in the everyday-material segment. But, it is also necessary to make the posture with your group more flexible, as Mercury and Saturn in tension point to confusion.

Capricorn

The day is marked by pleasures that contribute to the synergy in the groups that integrate the daily life of the Capricorn sign. Wow! And there’s still that complicity. This is because the Moon meets Uranus in the social sector and trines the Sun, Venus and Pluto in its sign. Plan the financial expenses, due to Mercury and Saturn tensioned.

Aquarium

The Moon meets Uranus in the familiar area and forms trines with Sun, Venus and Pluto, dynamizing the daily life of the aquarius zodiac sign and contributing to the creative overcoming of challenges. Even if Mercury and Saturn tense ask for strategic planning of long-term actions. Exercise critical thinking, okay?

Fish

Bold ideas appear with the conjunction Moon-Uranus in the communicative sector, contributing to cultural exchanges and the public image of the pisces sign, as the Moon harmonizes with the Sun, Venus and Pluto in the area of ​​friendships. Be discreet about personal challenges, as stressed Mercury and Saturn warn.

