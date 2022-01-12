How much salary bonus will you receive in February? See calendar, dates and ask questions

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on How much salary bonus will you receive in February? See calendar, dates and ask questions 6 Views

THE PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance already has the full official calendar disclosed. PIS/Pasep 2022 payments start in February and continue until March.

The PIS/Pasep salary bonus is a benefit annual to which the workers are entitled.

PIS/Pasep 2022 is anticipated

Workers in some Brazilian cities, in an emergency situation, will receive the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus in advance, at once, on the first day of payment. know more about who will receive the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus in advance clicking here.

Value of PIS/Pasep 2022

THE value of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance is proportional to the period the employee worked with signed card in 2020, the base year of this year’s payments.

Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month.

Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage of R$ 1,212.

PIS 2022 and Pasep table

Below, you can check the table of values:

  • 1 month worked – BRL 101
  • 2 months worked – BRL 202
  • 3 months worked – BRL 303
  • 4 months worked – BRL 404
  • 5 months worked – BRL 505
  • 6 months worked – R$ 606
  • 7 months worked – R$ 707
  • 8 months worked – BRL 808
  • 9 months worked – BRL 909
  • 10 months worked – BRL 1010
  • 11 months worked – R$ 1,111
  • 12 months worked – BRL 1,212

New PIS 2022 calendar

Private initiative workers receive PIS, by Caixa Econômica Federal.

BORN INRECEIVE FROMGET UP TO
Januaryfebruary 8December 29
FebruaryFebruary, 10thDecember 29
MarchFebruary 15thDecember 29
AprilFebruary 17thDecember 29
MayFebruary 22December 29
JuneFebruary, 24December 29
JulyMarch, 15December 29
AugustMarch 17December 29
SeptemberMarch 22December 29
October March 24 December 29
NovemberMarch 29thDecember 29
December March 31 December 29

Official Pasep 2022 Calendar

Public sector workers, who receive Pasep, by Banco do Brasil.

END OF REGISTRATIONRECEIVE FROMGET UP TO
0 – 1February 15thDecember 29
2 – 3February 17thDecember 29
4February 22December 29
5February, 24December 29
6March, 15December 29
7March 17December 29
8March 22December 29
9March 24December 29

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Procon-SP will monitor the transfer of contracts between Amil and APS

Procon-SP will monitor the transfer of health plan contracts from Amil International Medical Health Assistance …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved