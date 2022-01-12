How much salary bonus will you receive in February? See calendar, dates and ask questions

THE PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance already has the full official calendar disclosed. PIS/Pasep 2022 payments start in February and continue until March.

The PIS/Pasep salary bonus is a benefit annual to which the workers are entitled.

PIS/Pasep 2022 is anticipated

Workers in some Brazilian cities, in an emergency situation, will receive the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus in advance, at once, on the first day of payment. know more about who will receive the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus in advance clicking here.

Value of PIS/Pasep 2022

THE value of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance is proportional to the period the employee worked with signed card in 2020, the base year of this year’s payments.

Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month.

Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage of R$ 1,212.

PIS 2022 and Pasep table

Below, you can check the table of values:

1 month worked – BRL 101

2 months worked – BRL 202

3 months worked – BRL 303

4 months worked – BRL 404

5 months worked – BRL 505

6 months worked – R$ 606

7 months worked – R$ 707

8 months worked – BRL 808

9 months worked – BRL 909

10 months worked – BRL 1010

11 months worked – R$ 1,111

12 months worked – BRL 1,212

New PIS 2022 calendar

Private initiative workers receive PIS, by Caixa Econômica Federal.

BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO January february 8 December 29 February February, 10th December 29 March February 15th December 29 April February 17th December 29 May February 22 December 29 June February, 24 December 29 July March, 15 December 29 August March 17 December 29 September March 22 December 29 October March 24 December 29

November March 29th December 29

December March 31 December 29



Official Pasep 2022 Calendar



Public sector workers, who receive Pasep, by Banco do Brasil.