How Venezuela emerged from hyperinflation and what it means for the country’s fragile economy

Daniel Gonzalez Cappa

BBC News World

2 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Venezuela recorded four consecutive months with a single-digit monthly variation in inflation

Four years and two currency conversions later, Venezuela comes out of the hyperinflation cycle in which it has been since 2017.

The Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) released inflation figures on Saturday (8/1): according to the National Consumer Price Index, the monthly price change in December was 7.6%.

This means that Venezuela completed exactly twelve months with a variation below 50%, considered by experts as the threshold of hyperinflation.

In addition, Venezuela has had a single-digit inflation rate for four consecutive months. Inflation in September 2021 was 7.1%, followed by 6.8% (October), 8.4% (November) and 7.6% (December), according to the data released.

This comes as no surprise to many people. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro himself had said days ago, in an interview with the television channel Telesur, that the country had ended the cycle of hyperinflation.

“I can politically declare, with the result of managing inflation between the months of September, October, November and December, which has been in single digits with a downward trend, that Venezuela leaves the state of hyperinflation”, declared the president.

But what does it mean? And what are the consequences for the Venezuelan economy, which has had to face one of the longest hyperinflationary processes in modern history?

Good and ‘not so good’ news

For Luis Oliveros, professor and economist at the Metropolitan University, the end of the hyperinflationary cycle represents “excellent news”. He points out that Venezuela spent four years with variations “over 100%”.

“It was (an inflation) very high,” he tells BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish-language news service.

This cycle began in the last quarter of 2017, when monthly inflation reached 56.7%, thus exceeding the threshold. That year, according to the BCV, annual inflation was 862.6%.

But that was just a preamble of what was to come: 2018, the year in which hyperinflation soared, closed with a rate of 130,060%.

It was from the first quarter of 2019 onwards that the rise in prices slowed down, registering variations above the 50% threshold only at specific times.

The last time Venezuela recorded a monthly variation above 50% was in December 2020, when prices increased by 77.5%.

From January 2021 until today, Venezuela has not registered monthly variations above 50%.

Economists such as Oliveros had already observed this trend and assured that Venezuela would emerge from hyperinflation between the end of 2021 and the first months of 2022.

However, this is not necessarily good news for the oil nation.

Venezuela, even without the prefix “hyper”, continues to have the highest inflation in the world today. According to the BCV itself, 2021 ended with an accumulated annual inflation of 686.4%.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Inflation in Venezuela is still the highest in the world

“An average variation of 7% per month can be low for the context of Venezuela”, says Oliveros. “But it is still very high for the average annual inflation in the region and in the world.”

Venezuela’s hyperinflation was one of the longest in modern history, surpassed only by Nicaragua (1986-1991) and Greece (1941-1945).

Why is this happening?

This process of hyperinflation for “severe inflation” would not have been possible if it were not for a “cocktail” of decisions emanating from the central government, as explained by Asdrúbal Oliveros, director of the company Ecoanalitica.

Like his colleague, Asdrúbal Oliveros agrees that this shift in the economy has implications that are positive, but must be seen in context.

With the drop in oil prices in 2013, the contraction of the economy and the sanctions imposed by the US, Canada and the European Union, the Maduro government applied a significant reduction in state spending, restrictions on bank credit and lower spending in bolivars to maintain exchange rate stability.

In 2017, the public deficit exceeded 20% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the largest in Latin America. But an independent study by the Andrés Bello Catholic University placed it at 7.9% in 2020.

The fiscal deficit is the balance that results from the subtraction of revenues by the expenses of a State. If the result is positive, the state has a fiscal surplus. If it is negative, as happened in Venezuela, it means that you are spending more than you earn.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Maduro said Venezuela is leaving the hyperinflation cycle behind

Other measures applied were ending the gasoline subsidy (for years the cheapest in the world, cheaper than a bottle of mineral water), loosening price controls and opening the exchange market, which was subject to strict state control by over 16 years. This allowed for more imports and a small revival of private industry.

And the dollarization?

But there is a key point in all this: dollarization. For years, Venezuelans have been using the dollar as their currency for more and more transactions.

This represents a breath of fresh air for many Venezuelans who have seen their income reduced in the face of the devaluation of the bolivar, which has undergone a total of three currency conversions since 2008 (two since the onset of hyperinflation) and the elimination of 14 zeros.

In Caracas, people say that the dollar is here to stay. If Venezuela’s image in 2017 was one of empty supermarkets, that of 2021 was one of dollars. And experts consulted by BBC News Mundo indicate that this dynamic will continue to occur in 2022.

Restaurants, supermarkets and clothing stores now mark their prices in foreign currency — and the dollar is used for nearly two-thirds of transactions, according to Ecoanalytical.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Venezuelans are using the dollar as a currency for more and more transactions

This dollarization has several characteristics: the first is that it is in fact, as it was not part of a formal government strategy, but was assumed by the Venezuelans themselves.

The second is that the bolivar was not replaced by the dollar, however devalued it may be. And that’s why analysts say dollarization is partial, as the government keeps the national currency to, for example, pay public servants or charge for services.

“We have two Venezuelas,” says Asdrúbal Oliveros. On the one hand, a social class that adopted the dollar as a currency of frequent use; and, on the other hand, a class that has difficulty accessing the dollar and needs to adapt to obtain it anyway, he explains.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Analysts say the dollarization is partial, as the government keeps the national currency to, for example, pay civil servants or charge for services.

“So you have to see what the real impact of inflation is,” he adds. “And on top of that there is an increase in the cost of living in dollars, which, although it is lower (than the bolivar), is very significant.”

“Effectively, dollarization has brought inequality”, says, in turn, Luis Oliveros. “In this story, there are losers who now don’t have access to dollars.”

What is the government’s position and what challenges does it face?

The following statement was made by Maduro himself in front of television cameras on November 17, 2019:

“I am attentive to the monetary sector, to defend the bolivar, wages, income with the ‘carnê da patria’. Assess how this process called dollarization can serve for the recovery and mobilization of the country’s forces. It is an escape valve. to the God who exists.”

Since then, the dollar has increasingly circulated freely. But this does not mean that the government is adopting a full dollarization of the economy.

Adopting the dollar as a currency “would be the worst mistake” for Venezuela, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said last December. “2022 will be the year of the definitive recovery of the bolivar as the national currency,” he added.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, In Venezuela, the dollar circulates freely in an increasingly evident way

But Venezuela continues to face major challenges, says Luis Oliveros. Not only to continue lowering inflation, but also to correct the exchange rate overvaluation.

“The government focused on the exchange rate not moving so much, and it has barely moved in the last four months,” he explains. “But if the exchange rate doesn’t move, there’s still inflation, and that’s where this overvaluation appears.”

Overvaluation makes imports cheaper than domestic production, which translates into a disincentive for the domestic economy.

“The great mission is economic growth. Venezuela has had seven years of economic decline. But if we continue to have overvaluation, inflation will continue”, concludes Luis Oliveros.