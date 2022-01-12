Humiliated, Rose begs Guilherme’s forgiveness on her knees · TV News

Rose (Bárbara Colen) is going to break her face in The More Life, the Better!. After having her past affair with Neném (Vladimir Brichta) discovered by Guilherme (Mateus Solano), the former model will put the player aside and practically crawl at her husband’s feet so that he forgives her and accepts to keep their marriage in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

At the chapter scheduled to air on January 20 , the girl will fall straight into a trap prepared by the doctor and will be caught kissing with the footballer. Furious, Celina’s son (Ana Lucia Torre) will go all out for the ace.

Instead of leaving her husband, Rose will decide to tell him all the details of her story with Baby, which will surprise him. Bárbara Colen’s character will even regret her son, Tigrão (Matheus Abreu).

Later, she will desperately beg Guilherme not to abandon her, even after all the cruelties he committed against her. She will even prepare a romantic dinner to convince the surgeon that the two were made for each other, which will leave him even more amazed and moved.

The More Life, the Better! replaced the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The soap opera written by Mauro Wilson has already been recorded because of the security protocols adopted by Globo as a result of the pandemic.

The feuilleton is on the air until May. Next, the premiere of Cara e Coragem, by Claudia Souto, which will have Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado as protagonists and will explore the universe of stuntmen, is scheduled.

Find out everything that will happen in soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#87 – Cecília crosses the line and pays mico in A Place in the Sun” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what’s going to happen in Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor! and other novels.