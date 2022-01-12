A young British woman has come under fire on social media after she appeared on the TV show “Plymouth Live” when it addressed different names parents give their babies, raising the debate whether it was impolite to criticize them over it. In the case of 27-year-old Josie King, she said she registered her baby as Lucifer, which didn’t sit well with many people, including some of her relatives. But after the TV airing, Josie said she began to receive even more messages, many of which were hateful.

“There was no inspiration for the name. I’ve looked at a lot of baby books and I like unusual names. I don’t like having the standard names – said Josie, who also has a daughter with six middle names, to the portal “Mirror”. “I like the name because I like it, I don’t think it represents the devil in my eyes. If the devil were called something else, you wouldn’t like that name either. It’s about the mindset of the people with the name. People ask me why, but I say why not?

For Lucifer’s mother, the name of the boy, currently 7 months old, just popped into her mind one day. If she had become pregnant again with a girl, she revealed that she would have named her Narnia.

— I like the names I like, it might not be right for other people. When I chose his name I knew people wouldn’t like it, but it’s not up to them. I had some family members saying “you can’t call him that” but I said I’m not religious so (the name Lucifer) doesn’t represent (to me) what other people think it does. But my dad knows how I am and that I like being single, so he said “looks like you”.

Despite the large amount of hateful comments, Josie said that she was also left with statements of support.

“I’ve gotten a lot of hate since appearing on Jeremy Vine (host name), but it still doesn’t change my mind, I don’t regret choosing that name.