I promote! TIM announces a discount of R$ 2,500 on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung made official this Tuesday (11) the arrival of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G in Brazil, a device that was launched after a series of rumors and comes with the proposal to win over users who do not intend to invest in one of the three other variants of this line. of South Korean handsets.
Confirming the leaks, the version announced in Brazil is equipped with the Exynos 2100 processor, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage with a suggested price of R$ 4,499, but which has a huge discount for customers and new TIM users. .
According to the operator, users of the TIM Black Família 100 GB plan or new customers will be able to purchase the Galaxy S21 FE 5G until January 30th at a discount of R$ 2,500, a benefit that reduces the price of the smartphone from BRL 4,499 to just BRL 1,999 and includes the Galaxy Buds 2 wireless headset in the kit, offered as part of Samsung’s ‘Buy and Win’ promotional action.
Just for comparison, in Brazilian e-commerce stores the lowest price found for the device is R$ 4,049 at Fastshop, Submarino, Carrefour and Americanas in the version with 64 GB of internal storage and colors that vary according to the site’s stock.
