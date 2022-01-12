I promote! TIM announces a discount of R$ 2,500 on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung made official this Tuesday (11) the arrival of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G in Brazil, a device that was launched after a series of rumors and comes with the proposal to win over users who do not intend to invest in one of the three other variants of this line. of South Korean handsets.

Confirming the leaks, the version announced in Brazil is equipped with the Exynos 2100 processor, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage with a suggested price of R$ 4,499, but which has a huge discount for customers and new TIM users. .