Ibovespa advances with US inflation data – Money Times

THE Ibovespa rose 0.85% around 11 am this Wednesday (12), to 104,600 points, after the United States released inflation data a little higher than expected.

At the same time, the North American indices also operated higher. THE Dow Jones Future it rose 0.32% to 36,244 points; while the S&P 500 Futures appreciated 0.43%, at 4,725 points.

THE inflation measured by the CPI (Consumer Price Index) rose 0.5% in December, a slowdown compared to the high of 0.8% in November, but above market expectations, which had expected an increase of 0.4% in the indicator.

In the 12-month period, inflation rose 7% in the month, compared to 6.8% in November.

The core index, which excludes volatile items such as energy and food, rose 0.6%, above the expected 0.5%. The core also accumulates a high of 5.5% in the year, surpassing the market’s expectation of 5.4%.

On Tuesday (11), the president of the Federal Reserve (US central bank) said the central bank was determined to ensure that inflation high did not become “rooted”.

However, he added that rather than dampening employment growth, “a tightening of monetary policy is needed to maintain economic expansion.”