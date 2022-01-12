Ibovespa closes above 103 thousand points with a softer tone from the Fed; dollar drops more than 1%

The Ibovespa closed higher this Tuesday (11) and recovered part of the losses of the day before. The Exchange was benefited by the performance of shares of commodities, such as Vale (VALE3) and Petrobras (PETR3; (PETR4), the most important shares of the index. The Ibovespa ended the day up 1.8%, at 103,778 points. The volume traded was R$ 26.9 billion.

“Everything led to believe in another day of losses, with the release of the IPCA for December above expectations, in addition to the persistent fiscal discomfort, with the impasse in relation to the readjustment for civil servants. However, as soon as the trading session opened, the Ibovespa gained traction superior to its external peers, supported by the advance of shares linked to commodities”, says Alexsandro Nishimura, economist at BRA.

Méliuz (CASH3) was the biggest rise in the index on the day (the stock rose 7.32% to R$2.64), followed by Petz (PETZ3) (up 7.07% to R$14.99 ) and Natura (NTCO3) (up 6.33% at R$23).

The three biggest drops of the day were: BRF (BRFS3) (down 1.28%, at R$ 23.22); Braskem (BRKM5) (down 1.19%, at R$52.94) and Embraer (EMBR3) (down 1.1%, at R$23.48).

VALE3 had the highest trading volume of the index this Tuesday and closed up 1.9% (R$ 84.59); PETR4 rose 2.96% (R$ 28.84) and PETR3, 4.13% (R$ 31.99), with the surge in oil abroad and the announcement of yet another increase in fuel prices.

The Ibovespa extended gains after a speech by Jerome Powell, president of the American Central Bank (Federal Reserve), in the United States Senate. He stated that the country is in “an era of very low interest rates” and will probably remain in this configuration, even with the prospects of raising the base rate in the coming months.

Here in Brazil, the discourse was different: in a letter to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, the BC indicates that the trajectory of high interest rates should continue in 2022 – and, even so, inflation should end the year above the target. Analysts believe that prices should exceed the tolerance limits (target ceiling) this year as well.

Futures traded interest rate contracts ended with mixed trends in the extended session. The DI for January 2023 dropped six basis points to 12.02%. DI for January 2025 rose four basis points to 11.52% and interest for January 2027 rose seven basis points to 11.44%,

The dollar, in turn, closed down sharply by 1.67%, at R$ 5.579 in purchases and R$ 5.580 in sales.

In New York, it was a turning point. Stocks opened lower, but reversed sign after the lesser speech hawkish than expected from chairman of the American Central Bank.

Dow Jones closed up 0.51% at 36,251 points

S&P 500 rose 0.92% to 4,713 points

Nasdaq closed up 1.41% at 15,153 points

European indices also followed the good mood in global markets.

Euro Stoxx 600: +0.85%

DAX (Frankfurt): +1.11%

FTSE 100 (London): +0.62%

CAC 40 (Paris): +0.95%

IBEX 35 (Madrid): +0.58%

FTSE MIB (Milan): +0.63%

in the segment of commodities oil prices rose sharply again today, with the prospect that the advance of the ômicron variant should not impact demand for the raw material.

WTI (February): +3.64% ($81.08) Brent (March): +3.39% ($83.61)



