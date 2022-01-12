Ibovespa has a firm rise with Powell and support from Vale and Petrobras – Money Times

The main index of the Brazilian stock market rose steadily this Tuesday, boosted by commodities like OK (VALE3) and Petrobras (PETR4) and per positive session in Wall Street after a statement by the President of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell.

THE Ibovespa (IBOV) rose 1.8% to 103,778.98 points, the biggest daily percentage increase since Dec. The financial volume of the session was almost 27 billion reais.

Powell told Congress North American that the country’s economy is ready for the beginning of the tightening of monetary policy, but gave no clues about the moment of the beginning of the cycle of interest rate hikes, which many expect to start in March.

The speech fueled major US stock indexes, with investors apparently relieved that the statement did not bring any major surprises.

The indication of Fed that it can raise interest rates earlier than expected and reducing its asset portfolio has sent equity markets down in recent days, given the potential impact of the measure on companies’ global liquidity and cost of capital.

The Nasdaq was the highlight of the day in the US, closing up 1.4%. The Ibovespa, which was already rising against Wall Street Before Powell’s Speech, amplified gains.

The positive session for the local index took place despite the 0.73% advance in December of the National Broad Consumer Prices (IPCA), above expectations for a rate of 0.65%, according to a Reuters poll.

In the year, inflation rose 10.06%, the highest since 2015, and broke the Central Bank ceiling, which is 3.75% with a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points.

Therefore, the president of the BC, Roberto Campos Neto, had to write a letter, in which he states that the agency has taken steps to ensure that the IPCA reaches the targets set for 2022, 2023 and 2024.

highlights

petz (PETZ3) rose 7.07%, the highest since November, after Bradesco BBI analysts started covering the stock with an ‘outperform’ recommendation and a target price of 25 reais. The session was positive for stocks linked to retail in general.

Petrobras (PETR4) rose 2.96% and the stock (PETR3) advanced 4.13%, compared to the 3.5% rise in Brent oil, amid expectations that the advance of Covid-19 will not derail the recovery in demand.

And the state-owned company announced an increase in diesel and gasoline prices at refineries.

Petrorio (PRIOR3) advanced 5.26% and 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) gained 5.19%.

OK (VALE3) rose 1.9% and USsiminas (USIM5) soared 6.05%, after the price of iron ore rose 2.8% in Dalian, China.

BRF (BRFS3) fell by 1.28%, Minerva (BEEF3) yielded 1%, Marfrig (MRFG3) dropped 0.8% and JBS (JBSS3) fell by 0.5%. Analysts cited the impact of the dollar’s fall on companies.

Braskem (BRKM5) fell by 1.2%, totaling six drops in the last seven trading sessions.

Méliuz (CASH3) rose 7.3%, after falling the day before with the surge in Treasuries.

Inter (BIDI11) advanced 3.44%, after publishing a fourth quarter operational preview, with a 93% growth in the customer base compared to a year earlier.

American (AMER3) rose 3.35%, American stores (LAME4) increased 4.3%, Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) increased by 2.26% and VIA (VIIA3) gained 0.75%.

nature (NATU3) rose 6.3% after 5 sessions of declines.

XP (XP) rose 8.7% on Wall Street, while BDRs on B3 (B3SA3) rose 6.45%, after the company reported a 23% growth in assets under custody in the fourth quarter, year-on-year, to 815 billion reais.