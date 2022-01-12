ICU only has a case of covid of unvaccinated and repentant, says doctor

Intensivist and cardiologist Ludhmila Hajjar said that currently ICUs (Intensive Care Units) are crowded with unvaccinated patients against covid-19 and warned of the damage of the disease among health professionals. The doctor was quoted to take over the Ministry of Health in place of the former head of the portfolio, General Eduardo Pazuello, in March 2021, but refused the invitation of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

To the newspaper O Globo, Hajjar classified as “brutal” the difference in the impact of contamination by the variant omicron between vaccinated and those who were not immunized or who did not complete the immunization cycle – vaccinated “hardly” develop severe cases of the disease.

The ICUs are currently only with cases of covid among the unvaccinated. Those immunized hardly go beyond outpatient care.

Ludhmila Hajjar, intensivist and cardiologist

Asked by O Globo if she has ever witnessed an infected patient regretting not having taken the vaccine, the doctor replied:

As an intensivist, I have seen more and more inpatients regret not having been vaccinated. They arrive with the severe form of the disease, they regret it, but it is too late.

Hajjar warned of the importance of vaccination, as covid-19 is a very new virus that can still “bring us surprises”, and he stressed that, with the omicron variant, “the disease has shown similar behavior” in public and private health systems.

“The most expressive variable in relation to the profile of the disease has definitely been the unvaccinated.”

Despite the warning about possible “surprises”, Ludhmila said she believed in the scientific line that points to a possible end of the pandemic due to the high level of infection by the disease today.

On Monday (10), the world recorded a new record of cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, with more than 3 million infected, according to data from Our World in Data, a project linked to the University of Oxford.

“For the first time, we have the combination of two factors: a highly prevalent variant infecting many immunized people. This causes a high number of people to become infected with the mild form of the disease, which is good for immunization. however, let your guard down with vaccination.”

Collapse in health systems

According to the doctor, “in a week, health systems will collapse in Brazil” due to the increase in the number of infections, leading people to go to outpatient clinics, and the number of health professionals on leave because they are also contaminated by covid-19. 19.

“Most of the doctors and nurses were immunized with two doses of CoronaVac and a booster from Pfizer. CoronaVac was very important in the beginning, when there were no others. But it doesn’t protect like the others against new variants. Many of us will be infected . In a milder way compared to what was seen a year ago, when there were no immunizations in Brazil. Even so, we will be removed.”

Ludhmila explained that in her area alone, in one of the health units where she works, Hospital das Clínicas, in São Paulo, already has 56 professionals on leave because they have the disease.

The doctor also defined as “dangerous” the possible permission for health professionals vaccinated with the booster dose to work even if they are contaminated.

“We have very close physical contact with patients, the risk of transmission is high even more when it comes to the omicron, which has a very high rate of contamination. Reducing the quarantine time I think is responsible and this could help to cover embezzlement. But at least seven days off would be prudent.”

The intensivist concluded by saying that she was against the end of the mandatory use of masks in open environments, given the current scenario of the disease in the country and in the world.

“At this moment, with the number of infected people on the rise, with the emergence of new variants, even with inequality in the application of vaccines, I am against abolishing the use of masks, simple, available and effective measures against covid-19.”