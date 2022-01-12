President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) today denied being responsible for the price of fuel and said that, if he could, he would be free from Petrobras.

“Does anyone think I’m the bad guy, that the price of gasoline and diesel was raised yesterday because I’m the bad guy? First of all, I have no control over that. If I could, I would be free from Petrobras,” he said in an interview with the website Gazeta Brasil. broadcast live on social media.

The increases in gasoline and diesel prices took effect today. The average value of gasoline sold to distributors went from R$3.09 to R$3.24 per liter, an adjustment of 4.85%. For diesel, from R$ 3.34 to R$ 3.61 per liter, an increase of 8.08%.

According to Petrobras, the adjustment is to avoid the risk of shortages.

The rise in fuel prices was one of the main factors for the 10.06% inflation in 2021, according to the manager of the IPCA (National Broad Consumer Price Index), Pedro Kislanov. During the year, gasoline accumulated a high of 47.49% in 2021, and ethanol, 62.23%.

In the same interview, Bolsonaro also stated that the water crisis influenced values. “In addition to the covid, we face a huge water crisis, which influenced the price of fuel. Hence, the flags appear, yellow, red. It’s not me who decides the flags, it’s the National Electric Energy Agency, an independent agency created in 1999”.

During his government, Bolsonaro collects a series of frictions with Petrobras. In December 2021, the company had to inform that it does not anticipate readjustment decisions after the president said that the state-owned company would announce a reduction in fuel prices later that month.

In November last year, Petrobras also spoke out after Bolsonaro said he had contacted the economic team to privatize the state-owned company. In a note, the company informed that it had consulted the Ministry of Economy about the existence of studies on its privatization, but that the answer was negative.

In early 2021, Bolsonaro fired the then president of Petrobras, Roberto Castello Branco, who was replaced by General Joaquim Silva e Luna.

Inflation

The president also tried to justify 2021 inflation, which ended the year at 10.06%, well above the target ceiling of 5.25%.

Bolsonaro pointed out that in 2015, during the government of former president Dilma Rousseff, the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) was also above 10%.

The chief executive also said again that inflation is a result of the covid-19 pandemic and the “stay at home policy”, in reference to social isolation measures to try to control the spread of the coronavirus.

*With Estadão Content