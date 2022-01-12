Image shows how iPhone 14 Pro with pill hole on screen might look like

Apple is expected to announce its new generation of smartphones in the second half of the year, with the arrival of the iPhone 14 series. As in the last two years, there should be four devices, the two most expensive being the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. , which can earn design changes that have been requested for many years.

Thinking about the rumors in recent weeks about the possible removal of the wide notch at the top of the screen in favor of a pill-shaped hole in Apple’s most expensive cell phones, developer Jeff Grossman did a trick to imagine the new cell phone.

Mocked up what a potential iPhone 14 Pro with a pill-shaped cutout might look like. pic.twitter.com/E3C1Bygd45 — Jeff Grossman (@Jeffrey903) January 9, 2022

He used a screenshot of the iOS home screen and added a pill in the region where the screen hole should be, rotating the image 180º. After that, he sent the photo to his iPhone 13 Pro and simply took the phone upside down. So you can see what the supposed iPhone 14 Pro might look like, with edges the same thickness as the latest models, but without the wide notch.

In this case, the “supposed iPhone 14 Pro” brings an even more modern look, coming closer to what Android phone manufacturers have done in recent years, with a cleaner design and more space for media consumption on the screen.

What to expect from the iPhone 14?

Rumors say that Apple should abandon the “mini” size, and still launch four cell phones in 2022. That way, there would be two 6.1-inch models, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14, and two 6.7-inch models. , which for now are being called the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Max, with the latter being the biggest novelty of the year.

In addition, the more expensive devices should gain a design more inspired by the iPhone 4, with titanium sides and rear cameras without a module, with the lenses loose directly on the cell phone cover, while the front should have a perforated screen in the shape of a pill for the front camera. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max should look like the current iPhone 13, keeping a notch at the top of the screen.

It is also possible that Apple will bring a 48 MP main sensor on the more expensive models instead of insisting on 12 MP, which should also allow support for 8K video recording for the first time on the brand’s models.

