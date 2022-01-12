Images show the moment when the mining dam overflows in Nova Lima, in Greater BH; VIDEO | Minas Gerais

Images show the moment of the overflowing of the Dique Lisa, from the Pau Branco Mine, belonging to the Vallourec mining company. The accident happened last Saturday (08) in Nova Lima, Metropolitan Region of BH.

The water reserved by the structure invaded the BR-040, which connects Belo Horizonte to Rio de Janeiro, and reached vehicles passing along the highway.

According to the fire department, the overflow happened because of excessive rain. According to Vallourec, depending on the rainfall, solid material was carried from the pile Waterfall to the dike. Sirens went off at 10:31 am.

Dique Lisa da Mina Pau Branco, from the Vallourec mining company — Photo: Dudu Barbatti/Disclosure

Firefighters reported that there was no dam failure. Vallourec and the Municipality of Nova Lima said the same. One person was injured.

After the overflow, the Court ordered the suspension of work at the Mine and demanded that the company guarantee the stability of the enterprise.

BR-040 was flooded with the liquid that overflowed the dam

The government of Minas Gerais fined Vallourec R$288.6 million for the environmental damage caused by the overflow.

“According to the notice of infraction, received by Vallourec on Monday night (10), the company was notified for “causing intervention of any nature that results in pollution, degradation or damage to water resources, plant and animal species, ecosystems and habitats or the natural or cultural heritage, or that harms the health, safety and well-being of the population”.

Among the visible and immediate impacts are the degradation of the landscape, fragmentation of habitats and pollution of water bodies, in addition to the potential death of fish.

According to the state, environmental impacts were also verified in two conservation units located around the overflow site: in the Southern State Environmental Protection Area of ​​the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte and in the Serra da Calçada Municipal Natural Monument, in Nova Lima.

The extent of the damage is still being evaluated, and new assessments may be filed against the company.

“Vallourec confirms receipt of the notice of infraction on January 10, 2022 and is analyzing the content of the document by the technical areas”.