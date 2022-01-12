In a letter, Douglas Costa apologizes for “impulsive” attitudes and says he will stay at Grêmio | Guild

The controversies between Douglas Costa and Grêmio should come to an end as of this Wednesday. In an open letter posted on his Instagram profile, the striker apologizes for “impulsive” attitudes throughout the 2021 season, in which the team was relegated to Serie B, and warns that will remain in Porto Alegre in 2022.

In the athlete’s words, he reacted to insults from fans in a way he shouldn’t. After the 3-0 victory over São Paulo in the final stretch of the Brasileirão, Douglas was criticized for receiving the third yellow card and being suspended in an argument with the referee at the time he would be substituted. On the social network, he replied: “they will take it in the c…”.

– As every humble man of character must do when he recognizes that he is wrong… for all my attitudes, and I want to make it clear that this is in the past. I acted impulsively, and ended up retributing insults to those who didn’t deserve it and to those who didn’t even know what was going on inside. It hurt me a lot, but it’s in the past too… – Douglas wrote.

In the decisive week of the fight against relegation, Douglas Costa still asked for release for his wedding party, which was denied by the club. In the game against Atlético-MG, he scored one of the goals in the 4-3 victory and waved goodbye to the crowd due to the criticism received for his attitude.

Despite the result, Grêmio ended up in the second division in 2022. But the striker’s last act of the season caused annoyance to fans and managers. With the situation indefinite, mainly due to the financial issue, Douglas fueled speculation at Atlético-MG and São Paulo.

Last week, the information that there was a pre-scheduled date for the wedding party to finally take place reignited the controversy. Initially rescheduled for January 19, the event would conflict with the team’s pre-season period. However, there is no definition on the subject.

Following the letter, the player reports that he told his manager his desire to remain at Grêmio this year in Série B and promises to honor the contract in which he “gave up many things”. It even closed the door for other Brazilian clubs.

– In addition to the sincere apologies, I want to say that I was with my manager Junior Mendonza and I decided that I will remain at Grêmio, and I will honor this shirt, the contract I signed (giving up many things), and I will give my blood and my life until that we return to our place – says the player.

I made it very clear to the President (through my agent) that I will not play for any club in Brazil other than Gremio. And I won’t go out to any other club against my will. — Douglas Costa

The Grêmio squad was presented again last Monday without the presence of Douglas Costa. The athlete recovers from Covid-19 and is in isolation. In a statement on Wednesday, the club said he was retested and remains infected.

“First I start this text by apologizing from the bottom of my heart to the Grêmio Nation! As every humble man of character must do when he recognizes that he is wrong…for all my attitudes, and I want to make it clear that this is in the past.

I acted impulsively, and ended up retributing insults to those who didn’t deserve it and to those who didn’t even know what was going on inside. It hurt me a lot, but it’s in the past too…

I will not, at this first moment, go into the merits of Gremio’s administration and the consequences of mistakes made since I came here, that’s for a second chat.

In addition to my sincere apologies, I want to say that I have been with my manager Junior Mendonza and I have decided that I will remain in Guild, and I will honor this shirt, the contract I signed (giving up many things), and I will give my blood and my life until we return to our place… Copa do Brasil, Campeonato Brasileiro, Libertadores and Mundial.

I would like to reiterate that I never thought about the financial side to return to Gremio, but I have already given up a lot to be here. I am a man and a Gremist and we are going together (you and I) to get Gremio out of this situation. I made it very clear to the President (through my agent) that I will not play for any club in Brazil other than Gremio. And I won’t go out to any other club against my will.

In the most I wish to count on the support of all of you, who give me a second opportunity to show my love for this team, shirt and fans and together we will get out of this, with a lot of work and union!

I count on each of you and count on me too, because I will do my best and you can charge me for it.