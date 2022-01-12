In a letter to the Ministry of Economy, BC points to continued high interest rates in 2022

In a letter signed by Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank, the monetary authority explained to the Ministry of Economy the reasons why inflation was above the target ceiling in 2021 and signaled the continuity of the monetary tightening cycle in 2022.

“The Copom [Comitê de Política Monetária] considers that, given the increase in its projections and the risk of de-anchoring expectations for longer terms, it is appropriate for the monetary tightening cycle to advance significantly in contractionary territory”, says the text of the letter, addressed to Minister Paulo Guedes.

In 2021, inflation measured by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) reached 10.06%. This means that the rate was not only above the National Monetary Council (CMN) target for the year (3.75%) but also exceeded the tolerance limit – the target ceiling, which would be 5.25%.

When this happens, the president of the Central Bank of Brazil must publicly disclose the reasons for non-compliance with the targets, through an open letter to the Minister of Economy.

Among the factors that made inflation exceed the target ceiling, the Central Bank cites at least three reasons: the rise in prices of goods in local currency, especially commodities; the water scarcity electric energy flag, which came into effect last year during a period of little rain; and the imbalance of supply and demand for inputs, with bottlenecks in global production chains.

“Pressures on commodity prices and on global production chains reflect the changes in consumption patterns caused by the pandemic, with a proportionately larger share of demand directed to goods and driven by expansionary policies,” the letter reads, referring to measures stimulus measures adopted by different countries.

In the BC’s view, excess demand in relation to short-term supply of various goods was “exacerbated by lack of manpower, logistical problems and production bottlenecks”.

The monetary authority also said that the significant acceleration of inflation in 2021 to levels above the targets was a global phenomenon, affecting most advanced and emerging countries.

The BC also highlighted the impact of imported inflation on the price target ceiling, with a strong participation of the escalation of oil, commodities in general and the exchange rate.

“Although the contribution of the exchange rate to inflation was lower than in 2020, it is worth noting the break in the historical pattern of appreciation of the national currency during cycles of rising commodity prices, such as what happened in

past eighteen months,” the letter reads.

From a sectoral point of view, there was a strong contribution from shocks on industrial prices, reflecting logistical problems and imbalances between global supply and demand.

“Naming imported inflation as one of the main villains is worrying for 2022. This is beyond the work of the Central Bank of Brazil – how can they solve this inflation that comes from abroad?”, asks Gustavo Cruz, economist and strategist at RB Investimentos. He believes that, because of this, inflation should be above the target ceiling this year as well.

Inflation above target also in 2022

Regarding the measures to ensure the return of inflation to the established limits, the BC stated that “it has calibrated the basic interest rate, and will continue to do so, with a view to meeting the inflation targets established by the CMN. [Conselho Monetário Nacional]”.

The monetary authority admitted that the growth of the nominal Selic trajectory was more accentuated than the increase in inflation expectations. “This movement meant the transition of monetary policy from the expansionist field to the contractionary territory (assuming a neutral real interest rate of 3.5% pa)”, says the text.

The letter also talks about the risk of de-anchoring inflation expectations, with questions about the future of the country’s fiscal framework, which results in an increase in risk premiums.

“The Copom reiterates that the process of reforms and necessary adjustments in the Brazilian economy continues to be essential for the sustainable growth of the economy. Any slackening in the effort of structural reforms and permanent changes in the public accounts adjustment process could raise the economy’s structural interest rate”, adds the text.

The BC believes that inflation will enter a downward trajectory at the beginning of 2022, ending the year at a significantly lower level than in 2021. However, it explains that projections still point to inflation above the target this year, at 4.7%. The monetary authority works with an expectation of inflation at 3.2% for 2023 and 2.6% in 2024.

“Therefore, the scenario is for inflation to converge to the targets over the relevant horizon. In this scenario, in 2022, inflation will still remain above the target, although within the tolerance range, due to the inertial effects of 2021 inflation”, explains the letter.