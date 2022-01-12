In a new partnership, Embraer must compute another 200 orders for its eVTOL aircraft

Image: Embraer





The Eve UAM (Urban Air Mobility), an Embraer company, and Falko Regional Aircraft Limited, a world leader in leasing regional commercial aircraft, announced today, January 11, a Letter of Intent covering a potential order for 200 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. of Eve and a commercial partnership to develop a global network of eVTOL operators in support of Urban Air Mobility missions.

The partnership between Eve and Falko will begin with the establishment of a working group to collaborate with existing Falko operators to develop early route networks where Eve’s aircraft can be deployed in early adoption markets.

In addition, Eve’s portfolio of state-of-the-art air traffic management software products, service capabilities and fleet operations services will also be introduced to create a secure and scalable network for each Falko tenant using Eve’s aircraft.

Eve’s eVTOL aircraft – Image: Embraer





Falko has been cooperating closely with Embraer since 2014 and chose Eve as its Urban Air Mobility partner due to Embraer’s long history of certifying reliable aircraft for over 52 years.

“I am delighted to announce this major development in our long-lasting and successful relationship with Embraer. We are very excited about our strategic partnership with Eve, which is part of our effort to be at the forefront of greening the aviation industry. We firmly believe in the eVTOL market outlook and that Eve, backed by Embraer’s experience in aircraft manufacturing, certification and support, will be the market leader,” said Jeremy Barnes, Falko’s CEO.

“Our partnership with Falko, a trusted leader in aircraft leasing, consolidates our position in the global Urban Air Mobility market and not only expands our potential operator base through Falko’s global customer presence, but also enhances our ability to provide complete chain solutions through partnerships. We are proud to have Falko as Eve’s strategic partner as our two organizations collaborate to lead a new generation of sustainable innovation in aviation,” said Andre Stein, co-CEO of Eve.

