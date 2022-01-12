In a suspicious situation, Boeing 737 is intercepted by Portuguese fighter jets – Prisma

The world has changed considerably after the 9/11 attacks.

Especially commercial aviation, used by terrorists to achieve their goals.

Since then, any abnormality aboard passenger aircraft, especially over Western allied nations, is treated as a potential danger or alert situation.

Two Portuguese Air Force F-16 fighter jets that were on alert at the Monte Real base, in Leiria, had to be activated urgently on Saturday to check the conditions of a Boeing 737-8200, a minimally differentiated version of the MAX model. .

The aircraft, from European low cost Ryanair, was connecting the United Kingdom and the Canary Islands, in Spain.

When flying over Portuguese territory, the plane stopped responding to Portuguese Air Control radio contacts, Correio da Manhã reported, citing military sources.

The lack of communication triggered an alert at the Monte Real base in Leiria, 145 kilometers from Lisbon.

Two Lockheed Martin F-16 Fighting Falcon fighters were deployed.

The commercial plane was intercepted over the Atlantic Ocean, off the Portuguese coast. The action took place last Saturday (8).

The F-16s performed what in military parlance is called a “cockpit check” – that is, visually, they checked for any suspicious signs in the cockpit of the passenger plane. Whether it was passed out pilots or a kidnapping situation.

Commercial aircraft have a code on the transponder that, when entered by the pilot, indicates a hijacking situation, technically called “intruder in the cabin”.

But after the attacks on the World Trade Center it was found that the handling of the device is known to possible terrorists.

After the interception of the Portuguese fighters, it was found that the lack of communication was due to a false emergency alarm and communications were re-established.

The commercial flight continued on the bow of the Canary Islands while the F16s returned to Monte Real.

According to NATO, it was the first “scramble” of the year for air patrol teams in the territory of the Atlantic Alliance.

According to the Air Power, the FAP (Portuguese Air Force) F-16 fighters operate in two units, both stationed at Air Base nº 5 (Monte Real). One is Squadron 201 – “Falcons”, so renamed on October 4, 1993, when the A-7P Corsair II had already stopped flying and the F-16 A/B had started flying. Since 2011 the Falcons operate the modernized version of the fighter (MLU).

Another is Squadron 301 – “Jaguars”, which stopped flying in October 2004 with its Alpha-Jets (used in close air support, battlefield interdiction and tactical reconnaissance) and re-equipped with F-16 MLUs, initially operating at Air Base nº 11 (Beja), before moving to Monte Real.

It is not the first time that a Ryanair flight has been intercepted by combat aircraft.

In May of last year, Belarusian authorities sent a fighter jet and signaled what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force a Ryanair plane to land and then arrest an opposition journalist who was on board. The act was harshly condemned by Europe and the United States.

In what some EU leaders described as a hijacking, the passenger plane, which was flying from Athens to Lithuania, was suddenly diverted to Minsk, the capital of Belarus, under the escort of a Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jet. Upon landing, authorities arrested journalist Roman Protasevich.

Data from flightradar24.com showed the plane was diverted just two minutes before crossing Lithuanian airspace. After seven hours on the ground, the plane took off and finally landed in Vilnius, where Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte was waiting to greet passengers.