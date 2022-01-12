× Photo: Playback/Instagram

the infectologist Ludhmila Hajjar (photo), which came to be quoted to take over the Ministry of Health last year, stated that Brazil must have a collapse of the healthcare system in a week, amidst the advancement of the Omicron variant of Covid.

In an interview with O Globo, Hajjar warned of the increase in infections among health professionals.

“At the rate we are seeing, in a week health systems are expected to collapse in Brazil. The number of infections will increase even more in outpatient clinics and there will probably be a lack of more health professionals in the fight against. Most doctors and nurses were immunized with two doses of CoronaVac and booster from Pfizer. CoronaVac was very important in the beginning, compared to the lack of others. But it does not protect like the others against new variants. Many of us will be infected. In a milder way compared to what was seen a year ago, when there were no immunizations in Brazil. Even so, we will be removed. In my area alone, Hospital das Clínicas, in São Paulo, for example, we have 56 professionals on leave.”

For the infectologist, the Ômicron variant may represent the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

“Yes, and for one main reason. We have for the first time the junction of two factors: a highly prevalent variant infecting many immunized people. This causes a high number of people to become infected with the mild form of the disease, which is good for immunization. We cannot, however, let our guard down with vaccination.”