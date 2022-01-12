In Québec, demand for vaccine rises 300% after restriction of alcohol and marijuana to non-immunized

After determining the restriction on the sale of alcohol and marijuana to the unvaccinated, the province of Quebec, Canada, recorded a 300% increase in demand for doses against Covid-19.

Measure, which will come into force next week, has exploded the number of appointments. The daily average, which was close to 1,500 people, jumped to 6,000.

According to Christian Dubé, the provincial health minister, the objective is to protect the health system and protect the immunized population.

“This is a first step that we are taking. If the unvaccinated are not satisfied, there is a very simple solution: they will take their first dose, it is easy and free.“, said Dube. “If you don’t want to get vaccinated, don’t leave the house”, added the minister.

In addition to this, other measures are already in place, such as the requirement for a vaccination passport to enter establishments and a curfew between 10 pm and 5 am. Schools, universities, cinemas, bars and restaurants have been closed since late December.

According to data from the Quebec government, 84.9% of the population has already taken at least the first dose of immunizations. At the moment, the unvaccinated represent half of patients admitted to intensive care units.

The province has a high number of hospitalized patients and a shortage of professionals able to work, given that many are on leave due to contracting the disease.

Québec is also considering imposing a “health fee” on those who are not vaccinated. However, the measure still depends on approval and regulation.

“All adults in Quebec who do not agree to go for at least one first dose in the next few weeks will have a bill to pay because there are consequences on our health system and it is not up to all Quebec citizens to pay for this,” said the governor of Quebec. province, Francois Legault.