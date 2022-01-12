In the crisis with Ukraine, Putin leans on a promise never made by the US – International

As representatives of Russia and two USA sat down this Monday, in Geneva, for high-level discussions about the threat of a new war in European American diplomat who was not in the room hovered over the conversations.

Nearly 30 years after James Baker stepped down as Secretary of State, the current confrontation over Ukraine harks back to an old argument about the commitments he made (or would have made) to Moscow in the last days of the Cold Warand whether the US complied with them.

The Russian President, Vladimir Putinand other members of the Russian government have stated on several occasions that Baker rejected an expansion of the nato heading to Eastern Europe when he served as George HW Bush’s top diplomat. The failure of the West to abide by that deal, the Russian argument goes, is the real cause of the crisis gripping Europe, with Putin demanding that NATO reject Ukraine as a member in exchange for not invading the country.

But official records suggest this is a partial narrative of what actually happened, used to justify Russian aggression. While there were indeed discussions between Baker and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in the months after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 over limits to NATO’s jurisdiction after the reunification of Germanyno promises were made in the final agreement signed by the Russians, Americans and Europeans.

“In short, it’s a ridiculous argument,” Baker said during a 2014 interview, months after Russia annexed the Crimea and allegedly supporting pro-Moscow separatists in eastern Ukraine. “It is true that in the early stages of negotiations I said ‘what if’, and then Gorbachev supported a solution to increase the border [da Otan] and include the German Democratic Republic [Alemanha Oriental].”

Once the Russians signed that agreement, he asks, how can they rely on “something I said a month or so later.” “It just doesn’t make sense.”

Russian violations

In fact, while Putin accuses the US of breaking an agreement it never signed, Russia violates a deal the country actually made, relating to Ukraine. In 1994, after the end of the Soviet Union, Russia signed an agreement with the US and the UK, called the Budapest Memorandum, by which the now independent Ukraine gave up 1,900 nuclear warheads in exchange for a commitment on the part of of Moscow to “respect the independence, sovereignty and borders of Ukraine” and to “avoid the use of force” against the country.

Russia violated sovereignty when it annexed Crimea and sponsored allied forces in a war against the Kiev government in eastern Ukraine. And once again it threatens to use force by deploying 100,000 troops along the border to obtain guarantees that Ukraine will never be able to join NATO.

This dispute has its origins in the final years of the Cold War, when the West and the former socialist bloc were negotiating the foundations of what Bush would call the “new world order”. The fall of the Berlin Wall, on November 9, 1989, led to negotiations on the reunification of the Germanys, eliminating the division that came from the time of the Second World War.

The Bush administration was determined to get this reunified Germany into NATO, but Western governments were trying to address the Soviets’ security concerns. On January 31, 1990, Hans-Dietrich Genscher, the Chancellor of West Germany, said in a speech that “there would be no expansion of NATO territory towards the East, in other words, closer to the Soviet borders”.

He discussed there whether NATO troops should stay in what was East German territory, not whether other countries should be considered new members of the alliance. Anyway, Baker used the idea during a visit to Moscow in February of that year.

a matter of language

In return for getting the Soviets to agree to German reunification, Baker offered what he called “strong assurances that NATO’s jurisdiction, or its forces, would not move eastward,” according to a now-public memo about the conversation.

“There will not be an expansion of the jurisdiction of NATO forces even an inch to the East,” Baker told Gorbachev, mentioning the idea three times during the conversation.

But in Washington, the National Security Council (NSC) was alarmed. The word “jurisdiction” could imply that NATO’s collective defense doctrine would only apply to that part of German territory, limiting the country’s sovereignty. It was one thing to agree not to move troops to the East right away, but all of Germany needed to be part of NATO.

“The CSN got in touch quickly and said the language could be misinterpreted,” Condoleezza Rice, then an adviser on the Soviet Union and later secretary of state under George W. Bush, said in an interview for a biography of Baker. .

Baker got the message and began to backtrack on some positions by dropping the term “jurisdiction” from further discussions. Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl also rejected Genscher’s reasoning.

“I may have put the cart a little ahead of the horse at this point, but they modified it, and he knows that was done,” Baker said, referring to Gorbachev. “He never, in the following months, raised the question of expanding NATO’s jurisdiction. So he signed the documents that led to the expansion of NATO.”

When Baker returned to Moscow in May, he offered so-called nine guarantees, including a commitment to allow Soviet troops to remain in East Germany during the transition period and not to expand NATO forces in that territory until the withdrawal of Soviet forces. This was hardly a promise not to expand NATO eastward, but a reiteration with the Soviets that this was the best the US could do.

Gorbachev eventually agreed. The final treaty for the unification of Germany, signed in 1990, vetoed the presence of foreign troops in the eastern part, but German forces with NATO could remain there after the withdrawal of Soviet forces at the end of 1994. Nothing in the treaty referred to the NATO expansion beyond that.