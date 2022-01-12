‘In the Emperor’s Times’ will have lesbian romance in the final stretch

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 17 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on ‘In the Emperor’s Times’ will have lesbian romance in the final stretch 0 Views

Maria Clara Gueiros is Vitória in Maria Clara Gueiros is Vitória in “In the Emperor’s Times” (Photo: TV Globo)

“In the Emperor’s Time” will have a lesbian romance in the final stretch: Victory (Maria Clara Gueiros) and Clemência (Dani Barros) are going to have a relationship.

It all starts when the archaeologist decides to leave Brazil. Clemency will be devastated and will lock herself in her room.

Victoria will then talk to her:

– Isn’t that what you always wanted? To be the owner of the Casino, which you love so much? It achieved!

– You think you’re so smart, but you didn’t understand anything! I loved the Casino because you were with me! And that gave me a new life! A life I never imagined I could want so much!

The archaeologist will say that she doesn’t understand. Mercy, then, will be direct:

– Do you swear you still haven’t noticed? Or are you faking? I fell in love with you, Victoria! I love you!

READ MORE:

Tonico puts Bernardinho’s life at risk

To stay close to Samuel, Pilar makes a radical decision

Tonico takes revenge on Dolores in a cruel way

Victoria will be upset and will ask Clemencia to forget the story. Some time later, however, she will return to the room:

– After what you told me, I thought a lot about my trip to Paris. And I decided to put an end to this story.

– What do you mean by… “full stop”?

– I’m not going to Paris or anywhere else! I will stay here. For you. For us! – will finalize Victory.

The two will then kiss passionately.

FOLLOW THE COLUMN ON THE NETWORKS

On twitter: @PatriciaKogut

On Instagram: @colunapatriciakogut

On Facebook: PatriciaKogutOGlobo

Check out the summary of the week of “In the Emperor’s Times”:

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Gusttavo Lima is sued for disclosing cell phone number in new hit

The singer Gusttavo Lima is being prosecuted in court. The reason? In his new song, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved