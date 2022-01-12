‘In the Emperor’s Times’ will have lesbian romance in the final stretch

Maria Clara Gueiros is Vitória in “In the Emperor’s Times” (Photo: TV Globo)

“In the Emperor’s Time” will have a lesbian romance in the final stretch: Victory (Maria Clara Gueiros) and Clemência (Dani Barros) are going to have a relationship.

It all starts when the archaeologist decides to leave Brazil. Clemency will be devastated and will lock herself in her room.

Victoria will then talk to her:

– Isn’t that what you always wanted? To be the owner of the Casino, which you love so much? It achieved!

– You think you’re so smart, but you didn’t understand anything! I loved the Casino because you were with me! And that gave me a new life! A life I never imagined I could want so much!

The archaeologist will say that she doesn’t understand. Mercy, then, will be direct:

– Do you swear you still haven’t noticed? Or are you faking? I fell in love with you, Victoria! I love you!

READ MORE:

Tonico puts Bernardinho’s life at risk

To stay close to Samuel, Pilar makes a radical decision

Tonico takes revenge on Dolores in a cruel way

Victoria will be upset and will ask Clemencia to forget the story. Some time later, however, she will return to the room:

– After what you told me, I thought a lot about my trip to Paris. And I decided to put an end to this story.

– What do you mean by… “full stop”?

– I’m not going to Paris or anywhere else! I will stay here. For you. For us! – will finalize Victory.

The two will then kiss passionately.

FOLLOW THE COLUMN ON THE NETWORKS

On twitter: @PatriciaKogut

On Instagram: @colunapatriciakogut

On Facebook: PatriciaKogutOGlobo

Check out the summary of the week of “In the Emperor’s Times”: