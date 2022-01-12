In the war against BBB22, De Férias Com o Ex bets on sex in portunhol · TV News

In the war for repercussions against Big Brother Brasil 22, the new De Férias Com o Ex will present the public with scenes of sex and romance in “Portunhol”. Recorded in Colombia, the Caribe season premieres this Thursday (13) and features a mix of Brazilian and foreign participants.

“It’s the first time we’re outside Brazil, so there’s already a visual difference, because we’re in the Caribbean, an incredible thing. In technical terms, no [tem diferença], we always try to make a beautiful program because it’s not just a confinement program”, explained Bettina Hanna, director of De Férias Com o Ex, during the presentation of the format to the press.

In 2021, the second season of De Férias Com o Ex: Celebs began airing in April, during the final stretch of the confinement won by Juliette Freire. At the time, one of the strategies found by MTV to escape the confrontation with the Globo program was to advance the time of the cruising format, which started to be shown at 9:30 pm – in previous years, the attraction was on air at 10:00 pm.

This year, the eighth season of De Férias Com o Ex will be released four days before the premiere of BBB22. Even with the change, given that the attraction will be shown at midnight on Paramount+, and at 9 pm on MTV, the program will compete for public attention with the events of the most watched house in Brazil.

In addition to portunhol, Brazilians had to resort to some techniques to communicate with Latinos. “He used to say: ‘Angietta [Rodriguez, modelo colombiana], speak slowly so I can understand you. Now, when she was strafing, I couldn’t understand anything”, confessed Carlos Ortega, brother of veteran Pedro Ortega.

THE TV news watched the first episode of the attraction, and the gaffes caused by portunhol stole the show. The youngest João Vítor Pimentel, nicknamed JV, wanted to honor the “legacy” of Lipe Ribeiro and Gui Araújo and started the Caribbean cruising with Leticia Almeida.

However, the model quickly forgot the national compatriot and focused on Angietta. Even with the language barrier, they started an affair with portunhol and sex, which irritated Leticia. Ortega and veteran Camilla Costa also had hot moments on the first night.

The next day, Angietta used the shared bathroom with the door open. Leticia arrived at the place and complained, in whispers, about the discomfort caused by sharing the space. However, the international model did not understand the comment and became suspicious of the administrative assistant.

Vacation With Ex: Caribe premieres this Thursday (13), at midnight on Paramount+. At 9pm, the episode will also air on MTV. Lipe Ribeiro will continue in charge of No Estúdio Com o Ex, a digital attraction that reflects the confusion of reality.

Check out the reality show trailer: