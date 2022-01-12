Income tax table lag reaches 134.53%, say Revenue auditors | Economy

In the entity’s survey, between 1996 and 2021, the accumulated variation of the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) reached 391.88%, well below the readjustment of the Income Tax table, which was 109.63%.

The study began in 1996 because it was from this date that the table began to have values ​​computed in reais. The last correction was made in 2015.

“This number shows the omission of several governments, including the current one, because (the non-correction of the table) takes money from the hands of families”, says the president of Unafisco, Mauro Silva.

The correction of the Income Tax table was a presidential campaign promise Jair Bolsonaro in 2018. In June of last year, the government sent a proposal to correct the table to Congress as part of the tax reform. The proposal was approved by the Chamber of Deputies, but did not advance in the Senate.

In the Bolsonaro government alone, the gap is 24.49%.

House approves basic text of income tax reform

The government project provided for an update of the Income Tax table for individuals, exempting all CLT workers who receive up to R$ 2,500 from IR, which would correspond to a correction of 31% in relation to the current limit (R $1.9 thousand).

The values ​​of the other IR ranges would also be readjusted, but to a lesser extent.

According to the government, the update would exempt 5.6 million new taxpayers. With this, the exempt would rise from the current 10.7 million to 16.3 million.

If the IR table were readjusted following the inflation performance, Unafisco calculates that taxpayers with income of up to BRL 4,400 would become part of the group of exempt. In this way, the population that would stop paying tax would reach 23.5 million people.

“That is, there are millions of people who are going to pay tax this year, but who shouldn’t,” says Silva.

In practice, Unafisco estimates that the collection of the federal government with the IR will be R$ 290.5 billion, but a correction of the table would take this amount that enters the coffers to a much smaller number, of R$ 126 billion.

“This difference is coming from a comfortable life of the richest”, says the president of Unafisco. “As the years went by, the government got comfortable with charging the middle class tax and stopped charging the richest.”