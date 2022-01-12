Inflation in the US comes as expected and adds up to 7% in the year 2021 By Investing.com

Investing.com – U.S. December figures were up 0.50%, above expectations of 0.40% but below the previous month’s revised 0.80%.

Relative to the annual CPI, the rate came in at 7%, equal to market forecasts, but above the previous figure of 6.8%.

December’s core CPI came in at 0.6%, slightly above expectations of 0.5% and last month’s figures also of 0.5%. Something similar happens with the annual core CPI, which came in at 5.5%, above market expectations of 5.4% and the previous 4.9%.

market reactions

The 100 futures are up 0.31% at 10:34 am, while the A and A futures are up 0.21% and 0.30%, respectively.

In Brazil, it rose 0.05% to R$5,597, while it advanced 0.86% to 104,672 points.

