Influenza vaccination goes to the general public on Wednesday, in Salvador; check locations | Bahia

To receive the immunizer, you must be 6 months of age or older and present the Salvador SUS Card. People who received the vaccine in 2021 will not be able to be immunized again.

In addition, it follows the application of the booster dose in children vaccinated for the first time in 2021.

Check out the flu vaccination points on Wednesday:

Drive Thru: Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos II), 5th Health Center, Unijorge (Parallel).

Fixed Points: Multicentro Amaralina, USF São João do Cabrito, USF Alto do Cruzeiro, USF Alto da Terezinha, USF Fazenda Coutos I, USF Estrada da Cocisa, UBS Nelson Pihauy Dourado, USF Yolanda Pires, USF Cajazeiras IV, USF Mussurunga I, 5th Health Center , USF Fernando Filgueiras, USF João Roma, USF Vila Canária, USF Dom Avelar, UBS Pires da Veiga, USF Nova Brasília, USF Antônio Lazarotto, USF Frei Benjamin, USF Capelinha de São Caetano, Multicentro Liberdade, 16th Maria Conceição Imbassahy Health Center , Bompreço Market (Armação), USF Parque de Pituaçu, USF Joanes Leste, USF Joanes Centro Oeste and UBS Manoel Vitorino.

Extramural points:

Lapa and Mussurunga Station (8am to 4pm);

Bahia Outlet Center (9am to 4pm);

Shopping Bela Vista (9am to 4pm).

