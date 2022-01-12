Instagram should allow you to change the order of posts to organize the feed on your profile

Instagram has started testing an option that allows users to rearrange the grid of photos displayed on their profile, which would give content creators more freedom in displaying posts. The idea is to allow the display order to be adjusted in the preview, without influencing the caption, photos, comments or the publication date of the content.

The discovery was made by the developer and leaker Alessandro Paluzzi, after digging into the Instagram app’s source code. According to Paluzzi, a new “Edit Grid” option would now be displayed in the user’s profile settings. Check out some shared screenshots that better show the functionality:

#Instagram is working on the ability to edit the profile grid allowing you to rearrange posts in any order you like 👀 pic.twitter.com/fjmkJD4je2 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) January 10, 2022

The adjustment appears to be drag-and-drop: you choose which post to relocate and replace the position with another. That way, you can make the profile feed more harmonious, based on a specific color palette, clothes or activities, even if the posts are years apart.

The novelty can be useful for content creators, who are now limited to the need to publish things in the “correct order” if they want to maintain a pleasant aesthetic in the photo grid. This makes many invest in photo sequences, some totally unnecessary, to maintain the “proper look”.

Pinned posts and rearranged the grid on Instagram

This addition could add to a promise from Instagram boss Adam Mosseri to release an option to pin posts to the top of profiles. This would allow the user to select certain more strategic posts to be displayed at the top of the grid, as with TikTok’s “pinned posts”.

With the complete organization of publications, users will be able to further professionalize the production and highlight thematic subjects according to the time of year or if they want to impress an investor, for example. This is a long-standing request from the creators and a promise that many external tools promised to make.

2022 Priorities 📝 This next year is going to be pivotal for Instagram. In addition to our industry-leading safety and wellbeing efforts, we’re focused on these four key priorities. Hope you’re all able to get some rest over the holidays. See you in the New Year! ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/iY8uQ1EnMZ — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 28, 2021

Instagram’s idea for 2022 seems to be to put the house in order and set priorities for the new year. With the addition of Reels, the era of strengthening videos began, which was already on the rise thanks to stories, but left the feed photos a little aside.

It is not clear when the new feature will be released, nor if it will ever reach users, but it is likely that there will be more news in the coming months. Because it has been a clamored addition for many years, it may be that Insta decides to make this a pleasure and bring the reorganization faster than you imagine.

