Instagram to launch profile grid editing, tests show

the long awaited grid customization of your Instagram profile could finally be coming. According to Alessandro Paluzzi, a mobile developer known for his leaks, the company would be developing a feature called “edit the grid”, which will allow you to reorder the profile’s publications.

The novelty will be very welcome for lovers of the “tidy feed”, stores or artistic profiles who want to use the feed to highlight important posts or prioritize favorites, as well as e-commerces that use their profile as a showcase.

(Source: Alessandro Paluzzi/Twitter/Reproduction)Source: Alessandro Paluzzi

The website Engadget contacted Instagram to talk about the news, but got no response. Therefore, it is not possible to say if the social network is just testing the resource or if it intends to distribute it. There is no denying, however, that the attitude is in line with the company’s various initiatives to invest in commercial resources for the platform.

In the first week of the year Adam Mosseri, CEO of Instagram, announced the return of the chronological feed and two other models: the feed of people you follow and favorite accounts. In total, there will be three feed models, giving users more freedom to choose what they want to consume on the social network.