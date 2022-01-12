Instagram works on a function that will allow you to change the order of posts in your feed | Social networks

Instagram is developing a feature that allows users to edit the feed and reorder photos and videos already posted on the social network profile. The possibility of editing the grid, much requested by those who care about keeping an organized feed, would not change the content publication date, only interfering with the visualization. The tool is in an early stage of development and does not yet have a release date.

The company has not made any official announcement regarding the novelty, but the feature was detected by developer Alessandro Paluzzi, known for anticipating news from Instagram. He found function access screens by digging through the application’s source code. To the TechTudo, a spokesperson for Meta stated that the feature “is an internal prototype still under development and is not being tested externally”.

1 of 2 Instagram works in a function that will allow you to change the order of posts in your feed — Photo: Carolina Oliveira/TechTudo Instagram works on a function that will allow you to change the order of posts in your feed — Photo: Carolina Oliveira/TechTudo

Paluzzi posted the screenshots on Twitter. Looking at the publication, it is possible to identify how the tool should work when it is released. The first image shows that the profile editing menu may have a new option called “Edit Grid”. The button gives access to the feature to rearrange the feed.

The second capture, in turn, shows the function in action. Apparently, the adjustment is done in a drag-and-drop style: users will be able to rearrange the content by moving the squares with their finger, to change the grid as they wish. After this process, just tap “Done” to save the changes.

2 of 2 Feature to edit the Instagram feed in action — Photo: Playback/Alessandro Paluzzi Feature to edit the Instagram feed in action — Photo: Playback/Alessandro Paluzzi

It is worth remembering that the function is in the early stages of development, and that there is no forecast of when it will be released to all users of the application, available for Android and iPhone (iOS). In addition, details of how it works may change until the official release.

Currently, content published on Instagram is arranged in chronological order — the most recent are higher up in the grid; the oldest at the end. Those interested in creating an organized and harmonious feed can turn to apps to plan the grid.

With information from XDA Developers

