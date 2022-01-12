Internacional hits the hammer and determines what it will ask to sell Edenilson

Internacional set the price to sell Edenilson to Atlético-MG. The intention of the Colorado board is to have a good return in case of sale because it is one of the main names of the team in recent years. To have the athlete, the Rooster will need to pay an amount and involve players in the negotiation.

According to information from journalist Lucas Collar, Colorado is asking for 2 million dollars, plus right-back Guga and winger Savarino. While the arrival of the side would be definitive, the Venezuelan would arrive on loan. There is also the possibility that this amount of money will be greater, 3 million dollars, an amount equivalent to the fine in the player’s contract abroad.

Despite being fundamental in the team, the direction admits negotiating the number 8, who wants to play for the current Brazilian champion.

Internacional has already rejected a proposal by Edenilson

Galo made a first offer worth 2 million dollars. The offer made was cash only, no player was involved to compose the deal. A much lower amount than what Inter are asking to start talks about a transfer. Colorado promptly denied it.

The rumors that arise are that the Minas Gerais club harasses the steering wheel with a salary of R$ million. For his staff, there is a verbal agreement made by the former Colorado board to release him in case of a new proposal. This would have been agreed, as a proposal from Arab football was previously rejected.

According to the former vice president of Marcelo Medeiros, Alexandre Chaves Barcellos, there is nothing related to a verbal agreement between the parties.

Although the current president, Alessandro Barcellos, has affirmed the importance and permanence of the midfielder, his departure is seen as inevitable behind the scenes at Beira-Rio.