Is it time to buy PagSeguro shares with a change in command? Find out what BofA recommends – Money Times

With the departure of Ricardo Dutra from the role of CEO of PagSeguro (PAGS34) and the change of command to Alexandre Magnani as co-CEO for “a smooth transition”, a certain concern arose in the market regarding the company’s shares.

But, according to bank of america, the recommendation for the assets is still to buy, since “the transition is something natural”.

“Although this announcement was unexpected, we see the transition as natural, because: it appears to be smooth and organized, Magnani is very experienced, with more than 20 years in the payments sector and in PagSeguro since 2015, and Dutra will continue to play an important role in the company”, says the BoFA.

According to the bank, the share of PAGS has dropped by 56% in the last 6 months, “due to growing concern about the effects of higher rates on financial results, along with possible changes in regulation, leaving significant upside potential for our price target. ”.

“Stay buying with strong revenue growth and compelling growth opportunities with the company’s recent expansion into the SMB segment,” explains the report.