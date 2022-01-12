Isolation for Covid-19: understand new recommendations and see what experts say | coronavirus

In this report, you will better understand what to do according to the new recommendation of the ministry. THE g1 also spoke with experts to understand how they evaluate the new guidelines:

With 5 days of symptoms On the 7th day of symptoms on the 10th day Will I infect someone if I come out of isolation in less than 10 days? Can I ask for a 10-day certificate? What test do I do to get out of isolation? What do I do if I test positive but have no symptoms? What do I do if I have symptoms but don’t have access to a test? What is the isolation time if I have the flu (Influenza)?

After five full days (i.e. the 6th day), if you still have symptoms, you remain in isolation.

If you felt your throat “scratching” on Monday, therefore, this is day 1. If, ending Friday – that is, Saturday – you continue to have symptoms, keep the isolation.

The most important thing, explains Alexandre Zavascki, an infectious disease specialist and professor at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS), is wait for symptoms to resolve before leaving isolation, regardless of the number of days that have passed.

“Being symptom-free or in clear resolution of symptoms is the basic requirement. What happens is that people release themselves while still symptomatic, feeling bad – simply because they got to number 7 or number 5 or number 10. That’s not is appropriate”, he emphasizes.

After five full days (i.e. the 6th day), if you have no symptoms, the recommendation is do a test (antigen or PCR).

if the test comes positive , you remain in isolation until the 10th day (even if you have no symptoms).

if the test comes negative, you can get out of isolation, as long as the previous 24 hours (that is, the previous day) have passed without respiratory symptoms and/or fever (it is not worth using antipyretic).

2) On the 7th day of symptoms

If, on the 7th day, you are symptom-free, you can come out of isolation, according to the new recommendation, and you don’t need to be tested. But watch out : only if you have not had respiratory symptoms or fever (without antipyretics) for the previous 24 hours.

That is: if the first day of symptoms was on Monday and, on the following Sunday, you have no more symptoms, including fever, since the day before, you can leave isolation (without testing).

If, on the 7th day, you continue to have symptoms, a test (PCR or antigen) is mandatory. If the result is negative, you wait another 24 hours – without having more respiratory symptoms or fever – and leave the isolation. If the result is positive, you remain in isolation until the tenth day..

if, on the 10th day, you are symptom free, including fever, for at least 24 hours, can come out of isolation.

“If you continue to have symptoms on the 10th [dia], remains isolated until the 14th day. And you need to assess the need to seek medical attention. Because, if you have symptoms on the 10th day, it could be some complication”, recommends Bruno Ishigami, an infectious disease doctor at the Oswaldo Cruz University Hospital, linked to the University of Pernambuco (UPE), and the Clínica do Homem, in Recife.

4) I will infect someone if I come out of isolation with any less than 10 days?

It is not possible to say with certainty.

“There is still no consensus in the scientific literature that defends the reduction of isolation to 7 or 5 days. If there is no consensus, I think it is risky and I see that it can put us in an even worse epidemiological scenario”, evaluates Bruno Ishigami.

For him, the safest thing is to wait for 10 days of isolation to avoid transmitting the disease.

“So far, I haven’t seen any studies [dizendo] that it is easy to come out of isolation with 7 days. There are studies that show that, from the 5th day onwards, there is a drop in viral load – which is what we associate with a greater or lesser probability of transmission – and from this drop in viral load people decided to reduce it to 7 days in some circumstances and 5 days in others”, he explains.

“But from what I have read and what I have discussed with other colleagues, 10 days would be the safest. In some cases, on the 7th day, some people will not be transmitting, but there is no way for us to individualize this point “, says Ishigami.

he sees how incoherent asking for a test to come out of isolation.

“I don’t see that much sense, for some reasons: here in Brazil, we don’t have a great availability of tests. There are people who are not able to test even to make a diagnosis. So, if we are going to require a test for people to leave the isolation, it will be unfeasible and unreal with the reality of the country”, he says.

“We are experiencing a data blackout from the Ministry of Health, cases are increasing, hospitalizations are increasing. If we are going to observe what happened in Europe and what is happening in the United States, the time is to take care and tighten restrictions, not loosen up and allow the virus to circulate more,” argues Ishigami.

For Alexandre Zavascki, from UFRGS, the main thing is that the person has no more symptoms.

“If you’re really not sure if your symptom is better or not, you don’t have a thermometer, or you had to take the antipyretic because you had body pain, that is, you have the symptom, if you’re in doubt, stay with the 10 days”, says the doctor.

In addition, the use of masks and the negative test they are also essential to create more barriers against the transmission of the virus.

“This will really give you security, because you create three barriers: from the 5th day onwards, it is no longer the majority that will be eliminating the virus; it really is not. The negative antigen test: will there be a false negative? . But it will be the minority. Barrier 2. And the 3rd barrier is the mask. I don’t believe we would have problems if I did that”, he says.

“Now, the biggest challenge is getting people to comply with the first one. I think the great pressure from the people who employ them is to have their worker return to work – sometimes even with symptoms that are not clearly resolved”, he points out.

5) Can I ask for a 10-day certificate?

Yes – and doctors are authorized to grant longer leave if they feel it is necessary, according to Bruno Ishigami. This is true even if you don’t have the result of a test, only the hypothesis of the diagnosis.

6) What test do I do to get out of isolation?

The recommendation of the Ministry of Health is that, to get out of isolation, you do the antigen test or the PCR.

Alexandre Zavascki, from UFRGS, recommends the antigen test to get out of isolation – because it tends to have more to do with whether or not the person is transmitting the virus.

“PCR does not help to look at the issue of transmissibility. We have several cases that are PCR positive for months. We see that the amount of RNA detected in PCR decreases, but sometimes it is positive for months. So no it is a good test for follow-up. And there are some studies showing that the antigen, yes, correlates better with this issue of transmissibility”, he explains.

Even so, the test is not 100%. That’s why, it is important not to have symptoms to consider coming out of isolation.

“I think it should be a complement to the absence of symptoms. The patient with symptoms who still has fever and undergoes an antigen test that is negative on the 5th day, this patient should not come back. Because it is not the test that will determine the return: It’s the symptoms,” he says.

7) What do I do if I test positive but have no symptoms?

The most recent document from the Ministry of Health does not include guidance for cases in which the person has never had symptoms.

A previous document, from Anvisa – which is subordinate to the ministry -, released in July 2021, recommended ten days of isolation for cases in which the person takes the test without symptoms – for screening – and receives a positive result.

“If the person is asymptomatic and tests positive (either because they had contact or because they wanted to go on a trip), the recommended thing is to remain isolated for 10 days. Counting the first day of isolation the day the test was positive”, says Bruno Ishigami .

8) What do I do if I have symptoms but don’t have access to a test?

Considering the high demand and low availability of tests, experts recommend that people isolate themselves in case of flu-like symptoms.

“If the person has flu syndrome symptoms and cannot test herself, I advocate that she remain isolated for 10 days. Epidemiologically, it has a very high chance of being Covid, so maintaining this 10-day isolation is the safest “, recommends Ishigami.

The flu-like syndrome includes at least two symptoms among the following:

fever, even if referred – when the person measures it and tells the health professional, with a value above 37.5ºC

chills

sore throat

headache

cough

coryza

problems with taste or smell