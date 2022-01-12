“It was more game to go back to Fla”; Marí is going to a lesser club and the Spaniard’s future draws the attention of the Nation

Pablo Mari is a great defender, but he only became known worldwide after he played for Flamengo. In 2019, the carioca club bet on his signing. Quickly, the Spaniard stood out with the Flamengo shirt and made an almost perfect pair with Rodrigo Caio. The gringo is marked in the history of Mais Querido and no one can erase that.

At the Arsenal, it even started well and looked like it would keep the same level. However, the athlete suffered a serious injury and ended up losing space. Thus, the English club has no interest in keeping him in the squad and wants to trade him. Since last week, it was speculated that the player could return to Flamengo, but that will not happen.

Marí has ​​no interest in returning to Brazil and will stay in Europe. On Tuesday night (11), the journalist Fabrizio Romano informed that the Udinese, from Italy, opened negotiations to hire him for loan. The deal is in progress and has a good chance of closing in the next few days. The information has had repercussions among CRF fans.

“Udinese have opened negotiations with Arsenal to sign Pablo Marí on loan. Udinese is willing to cover part of his salary to have Marí on loan, @DiMarzio reports. No purchase option included – it’s a direct loan. Negotiations in progress”, said the reporter.

At the other end, Flamengo is looking for a defender in the market, but knows that it will not be easy to find an athlete that meets Paulo Sousa’s demands. The Portuguese commander wants the defender to always have excellent ball output, regardless of the player’s profile.